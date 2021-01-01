Denton Ryan finally beats Highland Park in playoff showdown, heads to state semis

Denton Ryan waited all last season for its shot against Highland Park come playoff time.

Highland Park eliminated Ryan in the state semifinals three consecutive times from 2016-18 before Ryan knocked off Frisco Lone Star in 2019 on its way to a state runner-up finish.

The Raiders got their shot in on Friday to kick off 2021 with a 17-7 victory at Globe Life Park.

Ryan (13-0), which is No. 1 in the Class 5A Division 1 state rankings, is headed to the state semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Raiders will face Mansfield Summit (8-4), which beat Red Oak, at 7 p.m. next Friday Jan. 8 at AT&T Stadium.

“Proud of how the kids played and the coaches had a good plan, and the defense played unbelievable,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said.

Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) twists toward the end zone defended by Highland Park defensive back Garrison Vincent during the 5A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 01 2021. After a scoreless second half Denton Ryan defeated Highland Park 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

The only touchdowns for Ryan came in the first quarter from two of the best athletes in the country, 5-star Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas signee) and 4-star Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma).

Sanders, whose primary position is defensive end, made another spectacular touchdown catch with one hand 8 yards out from his quarterback Seth Henigan (Memphis) to make it 7-0 with 9:40 left in the opening period.

Henigan and Bowman connected on a 61-yard TD as Bowman got past the secondary for the easy score that extended the lead to 14-0 with 2:10 on the clock.

“Offensively, we started fast which was a key to the game,” Henigan said.

Clayton Roblyer booted a 34-yard field for Ryan to close out the first half at 17-7.

Highland Park (11-1), ranked No. 2, scored just before the first quarter ended on a 29-yard TD from QB Brayden Schager to Crockett Corwin that cut the deficit in half.

Ryan out-gained HP 402-229 in total yards.

“The defense is something special,” said Bowman, who finished with eight catches for 136 yards and a score, all in the first half. “It will go down as one of the best defenses in Denton Ryan history and we’ve had a lot of great defenses.”

Denton Ryan offensive lineman Riley Hampton (77) embraces a Highland Park player in a show of sportsmanship after the 5A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 01 2021. After a scoreless second half Denton Ryan defeated Highland Park 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Highland Park linebacker Patrick Turner celebrates his interception during the 5A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 01 2021. After a scoreless second half Denton Ryan defeated Highland Park 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

In a scoreless second half, both defenses shined. The Raiders gave the Scots multiple chances to sneak back in when HP picked off passes on back-to-back possessions.

Marshall Landwehr deflected an attempt and Walker Cobb came away with the interception, but HP went three-and-out to end the third quarter. Patrick Turner got the second pick before the Scots drove to the Ryan 23. But the Scots couldn’t convert a fourth-and-2 to give Ryan the ball back with 7:44 to play.

HP’s final drive came after its defense stopped Ryan on a fourth-and-3 at the HP 18. Schager hit Grayson Schrank for a 45-yard gain, but two plays later, Garyreon Robinson picked off a Scots’ pass to end the threat.

“We were happy to face them because we believed they didn’t respect us. This game made them respect us,” Robinson said.

Henigan completed 17 of 28 passes for 260 yards and two TDs. Sanders added 84 yards and a TD on five catches.

Kalib Hicks led all rushers with 93 yards on 19 carries.

The Scots, who came in averaging over 43 points per game, was held to 14 carries and 46 yards while Schager threw for 183 yards and a TD on 14 of 34 passing.

“Defense stepped up to the challenge. We played a lot of man coverage, came after them and the guys just made plays,” Dave Henigan said. “It was a gritty, tough game and we knew it was going to be.”

Added Robinson, “This team is special. We have a lot of players that want to get the job done and win state.”