Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for regional finals

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Greg Tepper 151-37

Ashley Pickle 149-39

Stephen Peters 148-40

Matt Diggs 148-40

Derek Johnson 145-43

Jason Howell 145-43

Ric Renner 144-44

Erin Hartigan 144-44

Nolan Ruth 138-50

Tarrance Johnson 137-51

Kenny Matthews 131-57

Brian Gosset 128-60

Marc Henry 122-66

Matt Davidson 111-77

Games

Euless Trinity vs Southlake Carroll

Duncanville vs Desoto

Denton Guyer vs Prosper

Cedar Hill vs Rockwall Heath

Red Oak vs Mansfield Summit

Denton Ryan vs Highland Park

Aledo vs Lovejoy

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Summit, Ryan, Aledo

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Carroll, DeSoto, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, HP, Aledo

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Summit, Ryan, Aledo

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Summit, HP, Aledo

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Trinity, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo