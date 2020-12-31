High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for regional finals
Top 5 high school sports stories of 2020
UIL Statewide high school football playoff scores and pairings 6A-5A
UIL football state championship scores 4A and below
TAPPS state championship scores
Football players signed during early signing period
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Greg Tepper 151-37
Ashley Pickle 149-39
Stephen Peters 148-40
Matt Diggs 148-40
Derek Johnson 145-43
Jason Howell 145-43
Ric Renner 144-44
Erin Hartigan 144-44
Nolan Ruth 138-50
Tarrance Johnson 137-51
Kenny Matthews 131-57
Brian Gosset 128-60
Marc Henry 122-66
Matt Davidson 111-77
Games
Euless Trinity vs Southlake Carroll
Duncanville vs Desoto
Denton Guyer vs Prosper
Cedar Hill vs Rockwall Heath
Red Oak vs Mansfield Summit
Denton Ryan vs Highland Park
Aledo vs Lovejoy
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Summit, Ryan, Aledo
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Carroll, DeSoto, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, HP, Aledo
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Summit, Ryan, Aledo
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Heath, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Summit, HP, Aledo
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Trinity, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Trinity, Duncanville, Prosper, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Duncanville, Guyer, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Ryan, Aledo
Comments