Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week Valentino Foni, Trinity: 18 of 23 passing, 311 yards, 5 total TDs vs Midland Lee Jackson Berry, Prosper: 19 of 26 passes, 242 yards, 2 TDs, 2 TDs rushing vs Bowie DeMarco Roberts, Aledo: 223 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs North Forney Hogan Wasson, Coll. Heritage: 9 rec, 180 yards, 2 TDs vs Amarillo Deuce Jones, Timberview: 140 rushing, 4 TDs vs Ennis Max Cowgill, Grapevine: 20 of 28 passing, 352 yards. 7 TDs vs Cantuillo Austin Scheets, Coll. Covenant: 310 yards offense, 4 TDs vs Houston Cypress Created with

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week Jack Curtis, Highland Park: 6 tackles, 3.5 sacks vs Independce Philip Joest, Lovejoy: 22 tackles, 1 sack vs Everman Amarion Craddock, Red Oak: 2 INT, 1 TD, 3 tackles, 4 PBU vs EP Del Valle Ashton Levells, DeSoto: 1 INT, 2 sacks, 5 PBU, 15 tackles vs Rockwall Luke Lingard, Coll. Heritage: 15 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 INT vs Amarillo Created with

Vote for DFW team of the week Colleyville Covenant: Defeated Houston Cypress to win TAPPS D3 state title Eaton: Defeated SA Central 40-16 for first area championship Mansfield Summit: Defeated Amarillo Tascosa 31-28 on last second FG Mansfield Timberview: Defeated top-ranked Ennis 42-28 Frisco: Defeated South Oak Cliff 19-17 on last second FG Created with