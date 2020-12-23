Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week
Valentino Foni, Trinity: 18 of 23 passing, 311 yards, 5 total TDs vs Midland Lee
Jackson Berry, Prosper: 19 of 26 passes, 242 yards, 2 TDs, 2 TDs rushing vs Bowie
DeMarco Roberts, Aledo: 223 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs North Forney
Hogan Wasson, Coll. Heritage: 9 rec, 180 yards, 2 TDs vs Amarillo
Deuce Jones, Timberview: 140 rushing, 4 TDs vs Ennis
Max Cowgill, Grapevine: 20 of 28 passing, 352 yards. 7 TDs vs Cantuillo
Austin Scheets, Coll. Covenant: 310 yards offense, 4 TDs vs Houston Cypress
Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week
Jack Curtis, Highland Park: 6 tackles, 3.5 sacks vs Independce
Philip Joest, Lovejoy: 22 tackles, 1 sack vs Everman
Amarion Craddock, Red Oak: 2 INT, 1 TD, 3 tackles, 4 PBU vs EP Del Valle
Ashton Levells, DeSoto: 1 INT, 2 sacks, 5 PBU, 15 tackles vs Rockwall
Luke Lingard, Coll. Heritage: 15 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 INT vs Amarillo
Vote for DFW team of the week
Colleyville Covenant: Defeated Houston Cypress to win TAPPS D3 state title
Eaton: Defeated SA Central 40-16 for first area championship
Mansfield Summit: Defeated Amarillo Tascosa 31-28 on last second FG
Mansfield Timberview: Defeated top-ranked Ennis 42-28
Frisco: Defeated South Oak Cliff 19-17 on last second FG
