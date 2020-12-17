Sterling City wins first state championship, Windthorst upsets powerhouse Mart

Sterling City scored 40 points in the second quarter and then ended the game by mercy rule early in the third to beat May, 68-22, in the UIL Six-man Division 2 state title game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Sterling City ends the season 15-0 with its first state football championship.

It was the program’s second appearance at state.

The Eagles and Tigers were tied at 8-8 and 14-14 before Sterling City scored the next three touchdowns; a 30-yard pass from Hudson Cox to Damian Calderon, a 62-yard pass from Cross Knittel to Cox, and a 31-yard run from Knittel, who’s score came with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

After May (13-2) scored on Blake Harrell’s 41-yard TD pass to Kaden Halk, Sterling City scored the final 32 points. Cox hit Calderon on a 29-yard TD pass just 23 seconds after intermission to end the game.

Knittel led SC with 249 yards on 11 carries and four TDs. The Eagles gained 461 yards of total offense.

May was led by Halk’s 77 yards on six carries and one TD. Harrell threw for 155 yards and two TDs. The Tigers were at state for the sixth time and looking for their first state title since 1977.

Windthorst 22, Mart 21

Cy Belcher scored on a 1-yard TD run to pull Windthorst within 21-20 with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Trojans missed the ensuing extra point, but Mart was off-sides.

With the ball inside the 1, Windthorst went for two and Ethan Belcher walked into the end zone, and the Trojans battled down the final pass attempt to upset three-time defending state champ Mart in the Class 2A Division 2 title game.

Windthorst (15-1) wins its third title and first since 2003. Mart (14-1) was at state for the 13th time and looking to win a UIL state record tying ninth championship. The Panthers came in with a 25-game winning streak.

Belcher scored from 7 yards to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead with 1:55 left in the opening quarter. Mart tied it early in the second with a 26-yard run by Roddrell Freeman.

The game was tied at intermission and Mart grabbed a 21-14 lead midway through the third on Freeman’s 1-yard scoring run.

Belcher accounted for 122 yards and three TDs. Freeman rushed for 194 yards and three TDs on 23 carries.

Thursday

Three more state title games on Thursday with the 2A D1 match and both 3A games, starting at 11 a.m.