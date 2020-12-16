Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW offensive football player of the week Preston Stone, Parish: 375 total yards, 4 TDs vs Nolan Catholic Braxton Ash, Coll. Heritage: 100 yards rush, 4 TDs vs Brewer Hal Presley, Summit: 5 catches, 144 yards, 2 TDs vs Cooper Samari Collier, DeSoto: 215 yards pass, 6 TDs vs Shoemaker Cameron Harpole, Prosper: 5 catches, 130 yards, 3 TDs vs Marcus Damien Martinez, Lewisville: 293 yard rush, 5 TDs vs Boyd Chris Parson, Red Oak: 174 yards rush, 4 TDs vs Northwest

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week Coryon Francis, North Crowley: 2 interceptions vs Byron Nelson Dawson Hunt, Rockwall: 9 tackles, 3 sacks vs Wylie Chase Lowery, Frisco: 2 interceptions, 1 TD vs Royse City Byron Murphy, DeSoto: 11 tackles, 3 sacks vs Shoemaker Garrett Tillett, Dallas Christian: 6 tackles, 2 INTs vs Southwest Christian

Vote for DFW football team of the week North Crowley: 1st playoff win since 2003 South Grand Prairie: Knocked off 10-0 Lake Highlands Everman: 1st playoff win since 2015 Summit: Knocked off district champ Abilene Cooper Parish Episcopal: Won 2nd consecutive state title