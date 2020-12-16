Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW offensive football player of the week
Preston Stone, Parish: 375 total yards, 4 TDs vs Nolan Catholic
Braxton Ash, Coll. Heritage: 100 yards rush, 4 TDs vs Brewer
Hal Presley, Summit: 5 catches, 144 yards, 2 TDs vs Cooper
Samari Collier, DeSoto: 215 yards pass, 6 TDs vs Shoemaker
Cameron Harpole, Prosper: 5 catches, 130 yards, 3 TDs vs Marcus
Damien Martinez, Lewisville: 293 yard rush, 5 TDs vs Boyd
Chris Parson, Red Oak: 174 yards rush, 4 TDs vs Northwest
Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week
Coryon Francis, North Crowley: 2 interceptions vs Byron Nelson
Dawson Hunt, Rockwall: 9 tackles, 3 sacks vs Wylie
Chase Lowery, Frisco: 2 interceptions, 1 TD vs Royse City
Byron Murphy, DeSoto: 11 tackles, 3 sacks vs Shoemaker
Garrett Tillett, Dallas Christian: 6 tackles, 2 INTs vs Southwest Christian
Vote for DFW football team of the week
North Crowley: 1st playoff win since 2003
South Grand Prairie: Knocked off 10-0 Lake Highlands
Everman: 1st playoff win since 2015
Summit: Knocked off district champ Abilene Cooper
Parish Episcopal: Won 2nd consecutive state title
