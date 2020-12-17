Arlington Martin sends statement, routs Lewisville in Class 6A area round contest

Arlington Martin sent a message to the rest of Class 6A Division 1 with an explosive first half Thursday night.

The Warriors needed less than minute to dispatch the Lewisville Farmers.

Martin scored a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage and added seven more TDs before intermission as the Warriors thrashed the Farmers, 68-0, at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.

The Warriors extend their winning streak to 10 games (10-1) and will play the winner of Friday’s game between Southlake Carroll and Odessa Permian. Those teams will kick off at 4 p.m. from Abilene Christian University.

Javien Toviano returned the opening kickoff 40 yards for Martin and the Warriors scored on the next play when Army bound quarterback Zach Mundell threw a short pass to Lenard Lemons, who did the rest 40 yards later.

After a successful 2-point conversion, Martin led 8-0 just 17 seconds into the match.

Only two plays into Lewisville’s drive, the Farmers (7-4) fumbled and 3-star junior linebacker Trevell Johnson picked up the loose ball and scampered into the end zone 45 yards later to give the Warriors a 14-0 advantage with 11:01 showing on the clock.

Toviano scored on a 3-yard run to make it 20-0 a little more than two minutes later and 4-star junior defensive end Ernest Cooper IV sacked Lewisville QB and Boise State signee Taylen Green for a 9-yard loss on the ensuing drive.

Martin ran a fake field on its next possession and kicker Calum Davidson hit a wide open Cal Robinson along the Martin sideline for a 15-yard score to push the lead to 28-0 with 4:36 in the period after another 2-point try.

It only took four plays from scrimmage by Martin to up its lead to 44-0.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Despite a bit of miscommunication, Mundell broke a few tackles and scored on a 27-yard TD run. On Martin’s next offensive snap, it was Zaire Barrow’s turn to score when he raced out to a 63-yard scoring run with 1:12 to play in the first quarter.

While the Martin defense continued to shut down Lewisville’s offense, the Warriors kept their foot on the gas pedal.

Barrow added his second and third TD runs from 9 yards and 1 yard, the latter giving Martin a 59-0 lead with 3:42 to go before intermission. Barrow rushed for 117 yards and three TDs by halftime.

Martin out-gained 368-52 in total yards during the first half.

Jonathon Okate picked off a Lewisville pass on the first play of the third quarter. Calum Davidson turned the turnover into points when he booted a 38-yard field goal.

Trey Cochran caught a 17-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter from Tristan Bittle.