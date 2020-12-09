Final Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football rankings in 6A and 5A Dec. 9, 2020

Here is a look at the final DFW Top 10 in Class 6A and 5A as the playoffs start.

CLASS 6A

1. Duncanville (6-1, Previous 1): Defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge 51-3 in Week 9. Next game Harker Heights 12/10

2. Allen (8-0, Previous 2): Defeated Braswell 59-35. Next game vs. Plano West 12/11

3. Cedar Hill (7-1, Previous 3): Defeated Waco Midway 58-7. Next game vs. Bryan 12/11

4. DeSoto (7-1, Previous 4): Defeated Waco 62-6. Next game vs. Shoemaker 12/10

5. Denton Guyer (7-2, Previous 5): Defeated Little Elm 65-21 in Week 10. Next game vs. Coppell 12/12

6. Rockwall (9-1, Previous 6): Defeated North Mesquite 63-14 in Week 10. Next game vs. Wylie 12/10

7. Flower Mound Marcus (9-0, Previous 7): Defeated Plano East 66-21. Next game vs. Prosper 12/12

8. Southlake Carroll (7-1, Previous 8): Defeated Fossil Ridge 45-21. Next game vs. Haltom 12/11

9. Arlington Martin (8-1, Previous 9): Defeated Arl. Sam Houston 60-6 in Week 10. Next game vs. Richardson 12/10

10. Euless Trinity (8-1, Previous 10): Defeated Paschal 49-7. Next game vs. Timber Creek 12/12

CLASS 5A

1. Denton Ryan (9-0, Previous 1): Defeated Frisco Lone Star 35-21. Next game vs. Dallas Adams 12/11

2. Highland Park (8-0, Previous 2): Defeated Wylie East 51-0. Next game vs. New Caney 12/11

3. Ennis (8-0, Previous 3): Defeated Greenville 56-3. Next game vs. Frisco Liberty 12/11

4. Aledo (7-1, Previous 4): Defeated Burleson 56-24. Next game vs. Dallas Hillcrest 12/10

5. Lancaster (8-0, Previous 5): Defeated Dallas White 55-3. Next game vs. Frisco Wakeland 12/11

6. Mansfield Timberview (8-1, Previous 6): Defeated Everman 40-21. Next game vs. Dallas Kimball 12/11

7. Lucas Lovejoy (10-0, Previous 7): Defeated Frisco Liberty 31-17. Next game vs. Greenville 12/11

8. Colleyville Heritage (6-0, Previous 8): Defeated Mans. Legacy 31-2. Next game vs. Brewer 12/10

9. North Forney (8-1, Previous 9): Defeated Royse City 43-14. Next game vs. Denison 12/11

10. Frisco (6-1, Previous 10): Defeated Lucas Lovejoy 38-28 in Week 9. Next game vs. Royse City 12/11