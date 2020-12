Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW offensive football player of the week Jacob Lee, Azle: 172 yards rushing, 2 TD, 44-yard TD catch vs Northwest Harry Stewart, Frisco Centennial: 9 carries, 154 yards, 2 TD vs Reedy Tristan White, North Crowley: 7 catches, 123 yards, 3 TD vs Weatherford Tony Lacy, All Saints: 6 catches, 56 yards, 3 TD vs Argyle Liberty Ish Harris, Pilot Point: 233 yards rushing, 3 TD vs Bushland Isiah Stevens, Lewisville: 11 catches, 170 yards, 2 TD vs Marcus Created with

Vote for DFW defensive football player of the week Taylor Steele, Coll Heritage: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles vs Burl Centennial J'Dan Burnett, Nolan Catholic: 3 forced fumbles, 7 tackles, block punt vs JP2 Max Honsaker, Memorial: 17 tackles vs Lake Dallas Antoine Murphy, Dallas Adams: 13 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, TD vs White Created with

Vote for DFW football team of the week North Crowley: Defeated Weatherford to clinch a playoff berth Euless Trinity: Over 700 yards vs Haltom Frisco Centennial: Defeated Frisco Reedy 35-33 South Grand Prairie: Rallied to beat Lamar to clinch playoff berth Created with