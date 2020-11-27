Fort Worth Southwest holds off late rally to beat FW Polytechnic in district matchup

Southwest quarterback Caleb Ollison (7) and the Raiders beat Poly 27-14 on Friday to go to 6-1 in district play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Fort Worth Southwest made the plays when needed Friday afternoon to defeat Fort Worth Polytechnic, 27-14, in a District 4-5A Division 2 game at Clark Stadium.

The Raiders (7-2, 6-1) led 14-0 at halftime then held off a late surge by the Parrots (3-6, 3-3).

Leading 20-0 following a 6-yard scoring toss from Caleb Ollison to Donavan Thomas, the Raiders faced a spirited comeback from Polytechnic. The Parrots sliced the lead to 20-7 with 10:50 to play in the fourth quarter when Trevon Atchison burst free up the middle for an 18-yard score.

Polytechnic’s defense then cut the advantage to 20-14 when Shamar Johnson picked a fumble out of the air and returned it 50 yards for a score. The rally ended seconds later when Southwest’s Orien Green returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score. In the span of 90 seconds, the squads combined for 20 points, and the Raiders held a 27-14 lead.

The Parrots had the ball two more times, both drives ended on interceptions.

Ollison had a nice afternoon, carrying 11 times for 65 yards and a score. He also completed 14 of 22 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Poly limited the Raiders to 186 yards on 46 plays while Southwest allowed the Parrots to gain 149 yards on 55 plays. Southwest forced four turnovers and Poly came away with a fumble recovery and an interception.

Southwest got off to a fast start scoring on the opening possession of the game.

Facing a fourth-and-27, the Raiders’ drive seemed to have halted at midfield. The Parrots appeared to stop the Raiders two yards short of a first down after Ollison hit Adams for a 25-yard gain off a fake punt. But a facemask penalty gave the Raiders a first down. Five plays later, Ollison score on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 5:32 to play in the first quarter.

Poly’s first possession ended in disaster with quarterback Quincy Carter’s pass deflected off a receiver’s hands and then off the foot of Thomas. The Raiders’ Donovan Nolden grabbed the ball out of midair and raced 40 yards for the score and a 14-0 lead