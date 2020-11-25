Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 14/Week 10

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 109-22

Greg Tepper 109-22

Stephen Peters 108-23

Derek Johnson 105-26

Ric Renner 104-27

Jason Howell 103-28

Erin Hartigan 102-29

Matt Diggs 102-29

Nolan Ruth 101-30

Tarrance Johnson 100-31

Brian Gosset 95-36

Kenny Matthews 94-37

Marc Henry 87-44

Matt Davidson 78-53

Games

Northwest vs Azle

Trinity vs Haltom

Bowie vs Arlington

Argyle vs La Vega

John Paul II vs Nolan Catholic

Lamar vs South Grand Prairie

Colleyville Heritage vs Burleson Centennial

Summit vs Midlothian

DeSoto vs Duncanville

Paris vs Melissa

Keller vs Byron Nelson

Chisholm Trail vs LD Bell

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Azle, Haltom, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, Lamar, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Keller, Bell

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Chisholm

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, JP, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Paris, Byron, Bell

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Keller, Bell

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell