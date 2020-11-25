High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 14/Week 10
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 109-22
Greg Tepper 109-22
Stephen Peters 108-23
Derek Johnson 105-26
Ric Renner 104-27
Jason Howell 103-28
Erin Hartigan 102-29
Matt Diggs 102-29
Nolan Ruth 101-30
Tarrance Johnson 100-31
Brian Gosset 95-36
Kenny Matthews 94-37
Marc Henry 87-44
Matt Davidson 78-53
Games
Northwest vs Azle
Trinity vs Haltom
Bowie vs Arlington
Argyle vs La Vega
John Paul II vs Nolan Catholic
Lamar vs South Grand Prairie
Colleyville Heritage vs Burleson Centennial
Summit vs Midlothian
DeSoto vs Duncanville
Paris vs Melissa
Keller vs Byron Nelson
Chisholm Trail vs LD Bell
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Azle, Haltom, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, Lamar, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Keller, Bell
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Chisholm
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, JP, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Paris, Byron, Bell
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Northwest, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Keller, Bell
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Azle, Trinity, Bowie, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Azle, Trinity, Arlington, Argyle, Nolan, SGP, Heritage, Summit, Duncanville, Melissa, Byron, Bell
Comments