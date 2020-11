Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 13/Week 9.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week Jake Strong, Northwest: Accounted for 6 TDs, 42-yard TD rec vs Brewer Austin Jinkerson, Granbury: 371 yards total offense, 4 TDs vs Arlington Heights Demarco Roberts, Aledo: 182 yards rushing, 2 TDs vs Timberview Braeden Smith, Melissa: 233 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs Kennedale Davion Daily, MacArthur: 13 catches, 188 yards, TD vs Richardson Joshua Ervin, Red Oak: 26 of 33 for 341 yards, 4 TDs vs Summit Jordan Hudson, Garland: 13 catches, 199 yards, 3 TDs vs Wylie

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week Richard Toney, Arlington: 2 INTs, 10 tackles vs Lamar Dillon Magee, Lovejoy: 9 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks vs Frisco Jh'Marques Head, Waxahachie: 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF vs Midway Tre Carter, Rockwall: 2 INTs vs Mesquite Horn Zac O'Day, Keller: 15 tackles, INT vs Fossil Ridgee

Vote for DFW football team of the week Haltom: Scored 28 unanswered points to beat Boswell 35-31 Lovejoy: Beat Frisco 38-28 to improve to 8-0 on the season Rock Hill: Beat Lake Dallas 34-28 for 1st win in program history Aledo: Won 94th straight district game, 13th straight district title Braswell: Rallied to beat state-ranked Prosper 41-24