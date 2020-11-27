Euless Trinity rushing attack powers past Haltom in District 3-6A championship game

Euless Trinity running back Ollie Gordon rushed for 230 yards and 4 TDs in Friday’s win over Haltom. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Haltom needed a big comeback for the second straight week, but the Buffalos weren’t going to get it Friday afternoon against a hungry Euless Trinity team looking for a little revenge.

The Trojans amassed over 700 yards of total offense to beat the Buffs, 56-10, in the District 3-6A championship game at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.

Trinity (7-1, 6-0), which came in No. 10 in the area Class 6A rankings, avenges its losses to Haltom during the past two seasons. Haltom won 23-20 last season and 48-34 in 2018.

The Trojans amassed 703 yards of total offense with 624 rushing on 53 carries.

Valentino Foni opened the scoring with his 74-yard touchdown run with 9:49 left in the first quarter. It came three plays following a Haltom three-and-out.

Haltom (5-3, 5-1), which snapped a 5-game winning streak, tied the game up on the ensuing drive when Navy commit Jace Washington hit Hunter Villavicencio 33 yards midway through the period.

It capped off a 9-play, 73-yard drive, where the Buffs converted three third downs.

But the Trojans would score the next 21 points.

It only took three plays for their second TD, a 38-yard run by Ollie Gordon with 4:36 remaining in the quarter. Foni’s 1-yard keeper pushed the lead to 21-7 just before the quarter came to an end.

Another Haltom punt turned into a Trinity score when Gordon dove in from 7 yards out to make it 28-7 with 8:38 left in the first half. Pofele Ashlock took an end around 47 yards for a 35-10 lead two minutes before intermission.

Jacob Schaeffer picked off a Haltom pass in the first half.

Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider did all he could for the Buffalos with a fumble recovery and making nearly every tackle. His recovery set up a Haltom field goal, 27 yards from Villavicencio that made it 28-10 with 3:17 to go in the second quarter.

The scoring didn’t stop in the third quarter.

Gordon’s day was done after scoring on TD runs of 13 and 57 yards to extend the Trinity lead to 49-10 midway through the third quarter. Gordon finished with 230 yards and four TDs on 18 carries.

Gary Maddox added the final score on a 47-yard TD run with 10:44 to play.

Jesse Mcghee recovered a late fumble for the Buffalos, who scored 28 unanswered in their previous game, a come-from-behind district win over Saginaw Boswell.