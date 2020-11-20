With 5-star QB Quinn Ewers sidelined, backup leads Carroll to district title vs Eaton

Southlake Carroll running back Owen Allen helped the Dragons to the district title on Friday vs. Eaton. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram)

The District 4-6A championship game between Southlake Carroll and Haslet Eaton turned interesting in the second half, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome a first-quarter hole as SLC came away with a 45-30 victory Friday night at Dragon Stadium.

Carroll’s offensive duo of quarterback Hunter Holden and running back Owen Allen was up to the task against Eaton quarterback Braden St. Ama. The Dragons (5-1 overall, 4-0 district) sent the homecoming crowd home happy.

Eaton fell to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in district play.

Holden, who was starting for injured quarterback and 5-star Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, completed 11 of 17 passes for 180 yards and a score. He also added a touchdown run. Allen chewed up yardage carrying 27 times for 160 yards and three short scores. Carroll tallied 418 yards for the night (235 rushing).

St. Ama guided an Eagles’ offense that finished with 382 yards. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 152 yards and three scores. The senior carried 21 times for 126 yards.

Trailing 35-10 at halftime, Eaton put on a spirited comeback closing to within 34-24 with 2:57 left in the third quarter on the strength of a pair of 8-yard scoring tosses from St. Ama to Jahbez Hawkins and Charles Whitebear.

Carroll answered early in the fourth quarter when Allen scored from three yards out to push the Dragons’ lead to 42-24.

After being halted on fourth down at the Dragons 3, Eaton scored three plays later when Ben Roberts recovered a Carroll fumble in the end zone. The 2-point conversion failed leaving the Eagles down 42-30 with 4:21 to play.

Eaton’s ensuing onside kick failed and the Dragons were able to tack on a 30-yard Joe McFadden field goal late.

The Dragons roared out to a 21-0 lead just six minutes into the game.

Carroll elected to take the ball instead of deferring its option to the second half and in seven plays, the Dragons held a 7-0 lead after a 3-yard scoring run by Holden.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Dragons put together a 4-play scoring drive. This time, Allen scored from a yard out. The big play of the drive was a 39-yard pass from Holden to R.J. Maryland.

Carroll’s defense accounted for the next score when Barrett Baker jarred the ball loose from St. Ama. Cade Parks scooped up the ball at the Eagles’ 1 and cruised into the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

Eaton scored on its next possession when St. Ama hit Royal Evans for a 21-yard score on fourth-and-8.

Allen closed out the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard run that put the Dragons up 28-7.

With 1:58 to play before halftime, Carroll went up 35-7 thanks to a 19-yard scoring toss from Holden to 3-star Minnesota commit Brady Boyd, who was playing his first game since suffering a wrist injury late in the season opener.

On the final play of the first half, Eaton’s Colby Sessums nailed a 50-yard field goal to close to within 35-10.

Carroll’s offense had a good first half finishing with 304 yards of offense. Holden completed 8 of 13 passes of 155 yards and one touchdown. Allen ran for 72 yards and two scores on 15 attempts.

St. Ama carried 12 times for 79 yards and threw for 71 yards and a touchdown in the first half.