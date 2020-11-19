High School Football
Fort Worth-area high school football district standings through Week 8 in Class 6A, 5A, TAPPS
Week 9 Fort Worth area football scores and schedules in Class 6A and 5A
Statewide playoff scores and pairings in Class 4A and below
TAPPS playoff scores and pairings
Records as of November 18, 2020.
*Clinched playoff berth
|District 3-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Haltom
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Trinity
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Weatherford
|3
|1
|4
|3
|North Crowley
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Paschal
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Boswell
|1
|3
|1
|5
|L.D. Bell
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Chisholm Trail
|0
|3
|1
|5
|District 4-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eaton
|4
|0
|6
|2
|Carroll
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Nelson
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Timber Creek
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Central
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Fossil Ridge
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Keller
|0
|3
|1
|5
|District 8-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Martin*
|4
|0
|6
|1
|Bowie
|3
|1
|5
|1
|South Grand Prairie
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Lamar
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Grand Prairie
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Arlington
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Sam Houston
|1
|3
|3
|4
|District 11-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Duncanville (A)*
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Cedar Hill (B)*
|3
|1
|5
|1
|DeSoto (B)*
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Waxahachie (B)*
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Mansfield (A)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Midway (A)
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Waco (A)
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Lake Ridge (B)
|0
|3
|0
|6
|District 3-5A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cooper
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Azle
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Northwest
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Brewer
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Arlington Heights
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Crowley
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Granbury
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Saginaw
|0
|5
|0
|8
|District 4-5A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colleyville Heritage
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Centennial
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Summit
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Red Oak
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Richland
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Midlothian
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Legacy
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Birdville
|0
|4
|1
|4
|District 4-5A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grapevine
|4
|0
|5
|2
|North Side
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Southwest
|3
|1
|4
|2
|South Hills
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Polytechnic
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Wyatt
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Creekview
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Trimble Tech
|0
|4
|0
|7
|District 5-5A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Timberview (B)*
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Aledo (A)*
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Burleson (B)
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Everman (A)*
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Seguin (A)*
|2
|2
|3
|2
|University (A)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Cleburne (B)
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Joshua (B)
|0
|4
|1
|6
|TAPPS D-I District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Nolan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Parish
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Prestonwood
|3
|2
|4
|3
|John Paul II
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Midland Christian
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Liberty
|1
|4
|1
|6
|All Saints
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bishop Lynch
|0
|5
|0
|5
|TAPPS D-II District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Southwest Christian
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Grapevine Faith
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Fort Worth Christian
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Legacy Christian
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Coram Deo
|0
|4
|1
|6
|TAPPS D-III District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Covenant
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Lake Country
|3
|1
|7
|1
|Lubbock Christian
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Lubbock Trinity
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Willow Park Trinity
|0
|3
|3
|3
|TAPPS D-III District 2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Pantego Christian
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Grace Prep
|1
|1
|5
|2
|The Covenant
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Shelton
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Bishop Gorman
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Tyler All Saints
|0
|1
|1
|2
|TAPPS D-IV District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Sacred Heart
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Weatherford Christian
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Temple Christian
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Fort Worth Calvary
|0
|3
|0
|7
|_____
