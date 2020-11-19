Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth-area high school football district standings through Week 8 in Class 6A, 5A, TAPPS

Week 9 Fort Worth area football scores and schedules in Class 6A and 5A

Statewide playoff scores and pairings in Class 4A and below

TAPPS playoff scores and pairings

Records as of November 18, 2020.

*Clinched playoff berth













District 3-6AWL

WL
Haltom40

42
Trinity30

41
Weatherford31

43
North Crowley22

33
Paschal13

25
Boswell13

15
L.D. Bell13

15
Chisholm Trail03

15












District 4-6AWL

WL
Eaton40

62
Carroll30

41
Nelson22

44
Timber Creek11

33
Central12

24
Fossil Ridge03

14
Keller03

15












District 8-6AWL

WL
Martin*40

61
Bowie31

51
South Grand Prairie22

42
Lamar22

34
Grand Prairie13

33
Arlington13

34
Sam Houston13

34












District 11-6AWL

WL
Duncanville (A)*40

51
Cedar Hill (B)*31

51
DeSoto (B)*31

51
Waxahachie (B)*22

34
Mansfield (A)22

34
Midway (A)13

15
Waco (A)03

14
Lake Ridge (B)03

06












District 3-5A D1WL

WL
Cooper40

51
Azle30

51
Northwest31

52
Brewer31

43
Arlington Heights12

32
Crowley13

16
Granbury14

26
Saginaw05

08












District 4-5A D1WL

WL
Colleyville Heritage30

40
Centennial30

41
Summit20

32
Red Oak31

32
Richland13

43
Midlothian13

33
Legacy13

24
Birdville04

14












District 4-5A D2WL

WL
Grapevine40

52
North Side31

51
Southwest31

42
South Hills22

34
Polytechnic22

25
Wyatt22

25
Creekview04

06
Trimble Tech04

07












District 5-5A D2WL

WL
Timberview (B)*30

60
Aledo (A)*20

41
Burleson (B)32

53
Everman (A)*32

44
Seguin (A)*22

32
University (A)12

23
Cleburne (B)13

43
Joshua (B)04

16












TAPPS D-I District 1WL

WL
Nolan60

60
Parish61

61
Prestonwood32

43
John Paul II22

23
Midland Christian23

33
Liberty14

16
All Saints03

13
Bishop Lynch05

05












TAPPS D-II District 1WL

WL
Southwest Christian31

61
Grapevine Faith31

43
Fort Worth Christian22

24
Legacy Christian22

35
Coram Deo04

16












TAPPS D-III District 1WL

WL
Covenant30

40
Lake Country31

71
Lubbock Christian22

52
Lubbock Trinity13

44
Willow Park Trinity03

33












TAPPS D-III District 2WL

WL
Pantego Christian40

60
Grace Prep11

52
The Covenant22

52
Shelton12

14
Bishop Gorman13

14
Tyler All Saints01

12












TAPPS D-IV District 1WL

WL
Sacred Heart30

44
Weatherford Christian21

25
Temple Christian12

25
Fort Worth Calvary03

07






_____



