High School Football

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area football players of the week and team of the week

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW offensive football player of the week
Phillip Hamilton, Burl Centennial: 320 total yards, 7 TDs vs Legacy
Caleb Texada, Grapevine: 153 yards rush, 3 TDs, 62-yard TD vs North Side
Luke Peterson, Burleson: 7 catches, 133 yards, 4 TDs vs Everman
Jace Washington, Haltom: 8 catches, 198 yards, TD vs Paschal
Sam Fennegan, Melissa: 215 yards pass, 7 TDs vs Dallas Carter
Cole Benson, Richland: 26 of 37 for 422 yards and 6 TDs vs Birdville
Jak Poe, Northwest: 8 catches, 219 yards, 4 TDs vs Granbury
Eric Mcalister, Azle: 9 catches, 247 yards, 3 TDs vs Brewer
Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week
Keontae Williams, Nolan Catholic: 2 INTs vs Parish Episcopal
Chris Pritchett, Burleson: 3 INTs vs Everman
Jerqualen Parks, Kimball: 2 INTs vs Dallas Spruce
JD Dodard, Lake Country: 13 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks vs Lubbock Christian
Malik Harrison, Mesquite Poteet: 3 sacks, 5 TFL vs Dallas Conrad
Vote for DFW football team of the week
Nolan Catholic: Beat Parish Episcopal 31-14 to win district title
Duncanville: Beat Cedar Hill 28-14 to win 11-6A title
Burleson: Snapped 5-game skid vs Everman, 42-32
Nevada Community: Upset Glen Rose 28-25 in first round
