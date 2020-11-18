Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area football players of the week and team of the week.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW offensive football player of the week Phillip Hamilton, Burl Centennial: 320 total yards, 7 TDs vs Legacy Caleb Texada, Grapevine: 153 yards rush, 3 TDs, 62-yard TD vs North Side Luke Peterson, Burleson: 7 catches, 133 yards, 4 TDs vs Everman Jace Washington, Haltom: 8 catches, 198 yards, TD vs Paschal Sam Fennegan, Melissa: 215 yards pass, 7 TDs vs Dallas Carter Cole Benson, Richland: 26 of 37 for 422 yards and 6 TDs vs Birdville Jak Poe, Northwest: 8 catches, 219 yards, 4 TDs vs Granbury Eric Mcalister, Azle: 9 catches, 247 yards, 3 TDs vs Brewer

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week Keontae Williams, Nolan Catholic: 2 INTs vs Parish Episcopal Chris Pritchett, Burleson: 3 INTs vs Everman Jerqualen Parks, Kimball: 2 INTs vs Dallas Spruce JD Dodard, Lake Country: 13 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks vs Lubbock Christian Malik Harrison, Mesquite Poteet: 3 sacks, 5 TFL vs Dallas Conrad

Vote for DFW football team of the week Nolan Catholic: Beat Parish Episcopal 31-14 to win district title Duncanville: Beat Cedar Hill 28-14 to win 11-6A title Burleson: Snapped 5-game skid vs Everman, 42-32 Nevada Community: Upset Glen Rose 28-25 in first round