Fort Worth Southwest shuts out South Hills in key district victory

Southwest quarterback Caleb Ollison (7) stiff arms South Hills defensive lineman Courtlin Pumphrey on the way to their second touchdown during a high school football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Southwest led South Hills 41-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Behind the play of quarterback Caleb Ollison and a smothering defense, Fort Worth Southwest turned its District 4-5A Division 2 showdown with Fort Worth South Hills into a rout as the Raiders shut out the Scorpions, 48-0, Friday at Clark Stadium.

Ollison accounted for 229 yards and five touchdowns. He carried seven times for 143 yards and four scores and completed 10 of 11 passes of 86 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders (4-2 overall, 3-1 district) finished with 380 yards of offense on 40 plays. Southwest averaged 9.5 yards per play.

South Hills (3-4, 2-2) couldn’t move the ball against the Raiders’ defense. The Scorpions ended the night with 150 yards of offense on 54 plays.

The Raiders put the game out of reach in the first half as they scored on each possession and added a defensive score.

Ollison accounted for the first three scores with runs of 18, 12 and 88 yards as Southwest lead 21-0 after one quarter of play. The Raiders stopped South Hills’ first drive on a fourth-and-1 by sniffing out a fake punt at the Scorpions’ 38. Donovan Thomas ended the next possession with an interception.

Southwest kept the momentum up in the second quarter when Orien Green intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards for a 27-0 lead. After a fourth-down stop, the Raiders turned to running back Cyndric Gilbert. The junior accounted for all the yards on the drive, carrying six times for 74 yards, including a 5-yard scoring run.

For the night, Gilbert carried 13 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders’ last score of the half came on an 18-yard pass from Ollison to Rhon Francis. The lone score of the second half came in the third quarter when Ollison scored on a 3-yard run.