4-star Tennessee commit, FW South Hills’ RB named Week 11 Texas players of the week

Trimble Tech’s Cameron Linwood, left is knocked down by South Hills’s Ca’ lub Holloway as he runs for his second touchdown to take a 13-2 lead in the fourth quarter of their Division District 4-5A football game Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. South Hills’s won 21-2. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Three from Dallas-Fort Worth, including Fort Worth South Hills running back Ca’lub Holloway were named Week 11 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.

Holloway was named Class 5A player of the week after their win over Carrollton Creekview, 52-51. He finished with 22 carries for 283 yards and five touchdowns, one reception for 77 yards and touchdown, and also compiled eight tackles defensively.

“There are so many great things you could say about Ca’lub. He works tremendously hard in the classroom as well as on the field,” SH coach Mika Harp said. “I think the one thing that separates Ca’lub from most is his personality. He always has an infectious smile on his face and treats others with the utmost respect.”

Cedar Hill quarterback and 4-star Tennessee commit Kaidon Salter was named 6A player of the week after his game against DeSoto in the Battle of Beltline. The Longhorns won 49-42.

Salter accounted for 389 yards and six touchdowns. He threw for 210 yards and two scores and added 179 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His 49-yard touchdown run with two minutes left secured the victory.

Wilmer-Hutchins linebacker Demondre Williams was named 4A player of the week during a 26-24 win over Dallas Pinkston to win the district championship. Williams made 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

Other players from the Fort Worth area that have been named POTW this season include FW All Saints RB Montaye Dawson and Fort Worth Christian QB Carson Cross.

Week 11 Players of the Week

Class 6A: Kaidon Salter, Senior, Quarterback, Cedar Hill

Class 5A: Ca’lub Holloway, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker, Fort Worth South Hills

Class 4A: Demondre Williams, Senior, Linebacker, Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins

Class 3A: Oscar Falcon, Senior, Quarterback, Comfort

Class 2A: Landin Leija, Senior, Quarterback, Quanah

Private School: Aliajah Allen, Junior, Running Back, St. John Paul II