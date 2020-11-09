Arlington Lamar’s late FG helps Vikings beat Grand Prairie on Monday night football

Only in 2020 will you find a Monday night high school football game.

You couldn’t help to say those six words Hank Williams Jr. made famous for so many years ... are you ready for some football?

Blake Ford’s 20-yard field goal with 1:17 left helped Arlington Lamar prevail over Grand Prairie, 20-17, in a key District 8-6A contest Monday night at Cravens Field.

The Vikings picked up their first district win (1-2) and improved to 2-4 overall. The Gophers, who were playing their first game since Oct. 23 because of COVID-19, fell to 3-2 and 1-2.

Tied at 17 with 6 1/2 left, Lamar embarked on an 11-play drive that last over five minutes. The Vikings called 11 run plays, led by running back Anthony Williams, who had eight carries for 51 yards.

Lamar lined up for a 31-yard field goal attempt and the snap was low, forcing an incomplete throw, but Grand Prairie was called for off-sides which resulted in a new set of downs. Four plays later, Ford booted his second field goal of the night — his first coming from 40 yards to put the Vikings up 17-14 midway through the third quarter.

With a chance to tie or take the lead, GP got as far as the Lamar 36, but with 11 seconds left, the Gophers’ last pass attempt was intercepted in the end zone by North Texas commit Harold West with four seconds left.

After Lamar took a 17-14 lead, Grand Prairie went 14 plays on the ensuing drive to tie the game on a Cuauhtecmoc Duenas’ 37-yard field goal with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams scored on each of their two series in the second.

Grand Prairie opened the point barrage when a 32-yard pass play from Michael Stallworth to SMU commit Savion Red and a 14-yard run by Stallworth gave the Gophers a first down at the Lamar 8. After a pass interference penalty, Red darted in from the 2 and Grand Prairie led 7-0 with 9:30 left in the half.

Red added an 11-yard scoring run at the 2:16 mark of the second quarter.

Lamar cashed in on two long scoring drives. The first went 11 plays and covered 75 yards and was capped by an 11-yard TD run by Anthony Williams, who also broke loose for a 46-yard run on the second march of 90 yards. Five plays later, the senior running back bulled in from 2 yards out to tie the game at 14 with 11 seconds left before the intermission.

Williams had 179 yards on 26 carries. Caleb Phillips added 63 yards rushing for Lamar. Stallworth led GP with 219 yards on 16 of 26 passing. Red and Da’Matthew McGhee combined for nine catches for 155 yards.

Due to scheduling, both teams will play another game on Saturday. Grand Prairie will host Arlington Bowie while Lamar travels to Sam Houston.