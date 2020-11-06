Martin routs Bowie as Army commit scores 7 times, gets better of Navy counterpart

Arlington Martin’s Zach Mundell and Arlington Bowie’s Drevonn Ponder have sparked up quite the quarterback rivalry over the past few seasons and their battles won’t stop after high school.

Mundell is an Army commit. Ponder is a Navy commit.

But the two squared off what likely will be the final time at the prep level on Friday at Wilemon Field. Navy leads Army all-time, but it was Mundell who made sure he left his mark in this series.

Mundell threw for five touchdowns and accounted for seven and the Warriors, ranked No. 17 in the Class 6A state rankings, beat up on the Volunteers, 55-23, in a District 8-6A contest.

Martin wins its sixth straight to improve to 6-1 and 4-0 in district.

Bowie loses its first of the season and falls to 4-1 and 2-1.

The Volunteers started the night perfectly with touchdowns on their first two drives thanks to Ponder.

Bowie led 7-0 with 8:15 left in the first quarter on Ponder’s 29-yard touchdown run. Ponder extended the lead to 15-0 following his 44-yard TD run and ensuing 2-point conversion less than two minutes later.

But the Warriors scored 35 unanswered in a 15-minute span to put the game out of reach.

Martin got on the board when Mundell hit Cal Robinson on a 16-yard TD with 7:22 left in the second quarter. The 2-point failed and Bowie led 15-6.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Four minutes later, the Warriors pulled within 15-13 on Mundell’s 40-yard TD run.

The Warriors scored just before intermission and took a 20-15 lead into the locker room when Mundell hit Robinson on a wide-open 43-yard scoring pass.

Martin scored on its first two drives of the third quarter, a Mundell 12-yard pass to Kyron Askey at the 8:54 mark and a 26-yard TD pass from Mundell to Angel Merida, which extended the lead to 35-15 with 4:59 to go in the period.

Bowie snapped the scoring drought when Ponder hit Trint Scott on an 18-yard scoring completion, but Martin added three more TDs to the push the margin over 30.

Mundell and Merida connected on a 64-yard TD just one play after Bowie’s score and after a short Vols’ punt, Mundell picked up the bounce and returned it 14 yards for six.

DK Smittick capped off the Martin onslaught with a 27-yard TD run late.

Martin wins its fourth straight over Bowie and nine of the past 11 meetings.