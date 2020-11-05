High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Thursday, November 5th
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Thursday, November 5th
The two brothers have accounted for over 1,800 yards passing and 21 touchdowns. Faith travels to Fort Worth Christian for a district rivalry game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments