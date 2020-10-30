Southlake Carroll rolls past Keller for a 42-10 home victory

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks to pass against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram) File photo

Owen Allen scored three touchdowns and Quinn Ewers threw for 300 yards with four touchdowns as Southlake Carroll (3-1, 2-0 District 4-6A) rushed past Keller for a 42-10 win at Dragon Stadium.

Keller started the game with a long drive, moving to the Carroll 17-yard line, but a lost fumble ended the Indians’ chance to take an early lead. Carroll took over and held the ball for 13 plays. Allen ran 22 yards for a touchdown to finish the series and open the scoring for the Dragons.

Carroll covered ground quickly on its second series, covering 62 yards in five plays. Ewers’ 31-yard completion to Landon Samson set up Carroll at the Keller 31. The play set up Ewers’ 14-yard touchdown pass to RJ Maryland that gave Carroll a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

The Indians opened the second quarter by moving the ball to the Carroll 8-yard line. A personal foul penalty following a third-down play forced Keller back to the 23. Conner Lisenbee connected on a 40-yard field goal that put Keller on the board.

Ewers connected with Maryland on a 17-yard touchdown pass for Carroll midway through the second quarter. The Dragons finished the half with a quick scoring drive, covering 56 yards in one minute. Allen ran in for a 2-yard touchdown that put Carroll up 28-3 with 1 minute, 11 seconds left before halftime.

The Dragons put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Allen took a screen pass from Ewers and took it downfield for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first series of the second half. Maryland’s second touchdown catch, a 17-yarder from Ewers, put Carroll up 42-3 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Allen finished as the game’s leading rusher with 95 yards on 16 carries. He had two touchdowns. Samson led the Carroll receivers in yardage with 102 yards on four catches, including one for a score.

Ewers completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards, with four TDs.

Amarion Henry had five receptions for 99 yards for Keller.