Arlington Bowie remains undefeated with narrow district win over Arlington Lamar

The unbeaten Arlington Bowie Volunteers kept their record unblemished and spot atop the District 8-6A standings intact with a 19-13 win over Arlington Lamar Friday night at Cravens Field.

The Volunteers (4-0 overall, 2-0 in district) led throughout, but relied on time-consuming drives spearheaded with a methodical rushing attack, and a defense that kept Lamar’s big-play passing attack grounded most of the night.

Nevertheless, Lamar (1-3, 0-1) was within striking distance late, thanks to a 48-yard field goal from junior Blake Ford that pulled the Vikings to within six points with still 2:40 to play and three timeouts. The Lamar defense then forced a three-and-out and started near midfield with 2:15 to play.

Bowie’s secondary then stopped a third-down pass from Viking quarterback Cade Carlson to Ole Miss commit Cam Brady a yard short of a first down at the Bowie 44. Liinebacker Tre Martin followed that up with a one-on-one open field tackle in the backfield on fourth to end the threat.

Bowie, which starts 4-0 for the first time since 2016, took an early 3-0 lead on a 28-yard Richard Ortiz field goal after a hurried Lamar punt set the Vols up at the Lamar 14. The Vikings then marched 54 yards on a 13-play drive to tie the score at 3-3 on 34-yard field goal from Ford before the end of the first quarter.

The Vols took the lead for good on their next drive, running off 4:52 with a 9-play, 80-yard attack. Quarterback Drevonn Ponder scored on the longest run of the night, scampering up the middle for 31 yards on a fourth-down play to make it 10-3 at the half. Ponder led all rushers with 85 yards on 17 carries and threw for 103 more on 10 of 15 passing.

Ponder then opened up the lead to 17-3 on the opening drive of the third quarter. After finding Alexander Paul on a 49-yard pass, Ponder capped off a 65-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

But Lamar would strike back on its next possession. Brady, who had been bottled up by the Bowie secondary most of the game, outfought double coverage in the end zone to pull the Vikings to within 17-10.

Another time-consuming drive (15 plays, 68 yards) put the Vols right back at the doorstep, but Bowie fumbled the ball away at the Lamar 1. Not to be denied, though, the Vols cashed in two plays later with a safety to make it a two-score lead.

Kameron Sanders added to the Bowie totals with 77 yards on 22 carries. Paul had three catches for 58 yards.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Lamar’s Anthony Williams topped Viking runners with 76 yards on 14 carries. Brady had a late surge to finish the night with six catches for 58 yards.