Brock running back goes for 300 yards as Eagles shut down Boyd, clinch playoff berth

Supremacy in District 4-3A Division 1 was on the line in Boyd on Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Both Brock, No. 1 in Dave Campbell’s Class 3A D1 poll, and Boyd came in undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.

Boyd hung tough early, but four first-half turnovers by the Yellowjackets and a big dose of Brock’s Cash Jones helped the Eagles run past Boyd, 49-14. Brock clinched a playoff berth with the win.

“Brock and Boyd have a pretty good rivalry,” said Jones, who rushed for 300 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns. “We’ve always had a little something against Boyd and they’ve always had a little something against Brock so it’s a great feeling to let them know that we’re still a little bit better.”

Brock (8-0 overall, 5-0 in district) was forced to punt on its first series and Boyd (7-1, 4-1) took over at its own 30 and was on the move. Boyd was looking to go to 8-0 for the first time since winning state in 2004.

The Yellowjackets took seven plays to move to the Brock 34, but Luke Dillingham picked off a Boyd pass at the Eagles’ 13 to end the threat. The interception sparked the Eagles, who scored touchdowns on their next four possessions, all set up by turnovers.

Brock’s Luke Dillingham, left grabs Boyd’s Caleb Armijo as he scrambles out of the backfield in the second quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Jones started the onslaught by following Dillingham’s pick with a 68-yard scoring run. Jones broke several tackles before emerging and racing down the left sideline for the score.

Brock punted on its next series, but a fumble on the kick return was recovered by Diego Hernandez for the Eagles at the Boyd 47. Eight plays later, Jones darted in from 2 yards out for a 14-0 lead with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

“He’s special,” said Brock coach Chad Worrell about Jones. “He’s a special talent, but we have a lot of talented kids. He does a great job, but he’ll be the first one to credit his guys up front for his success.”

On the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Brock’s Chase Webster scooped up a Boyd fumble and returned it 12 yards for another score. Trailing 21-0, Boyd was on the march again. But facing a fourth-and-11 at the Brock 39, Dillingham struck again picking off his second pass at the 14.

Jones took the next snap 86 yards to the house and Brock took a 28-0 lead into the intermission.

“My line, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Jones. “Them, my fullback, my quarterback, the community, they’re always cheering for anything good. It’s great to know that you have a great community behind you.”

Brock’s Cash Jones, front races past Boyd’s Dakota Barrow for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Boyd made some adjustments at the half and opened the third quarter with a 3-play, 56-yard scoring drive. Runs of 11 and 37 yards by Dillon Inman set up an 8-yard TD run by Yellowjackets’ quarterback Rendyn Lamance that cut the lead to 28-7 with 10:38 left in the third quarter.

Lamance, Boyd’s offensive leader, struggled against Brock’s quick, hard-hitting defense led by Webster and Dillon Mueller. Lamance rushed for 36 yards on 14 carries and was 3 of 12 passing for 21 yards with the two interceptions.

“Man he plays fast up there,” said Worrell on Webster. “He’s long and he plays hard. His motor only has one gear and that’s full speed. Chase does a really good job for us and I thought our whole defensive line did a great job tonight.”

Brock allowed 182 yards on the ground and 236 total while piling up 439 rushing yards of their own and 454 overall.

That would be as close as Boyd would get, however, as Jones ripped off a 44-yard TD run off a sprint draw to cap Brock’s next drive. After Jones was relieved, the Eagles added touchdowns runs from Myles Semas (6 yards) and Kutter Wilson (68 yards) to build their lead to 49-7 with 2:21 left in the third.

Boyd scored late on a 24-yard pass from Zeb Souder to Nick Taylor.

“Our kids had a really good week of preparation,” said Worrell. “Every day this week was a good day and they were locked in. I thought we had a really good game day preparation. We’ve been struggling a little bit and we came out and executed what we needed to do.”