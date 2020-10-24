Mansfield Timberview turns up second-half defense to pull away in win over Burleson

After being gashed for 303 yards and 20 points in the first half, Mansfield Timberview’s defense turned things around against Burleson in a District 5-5A Division 2 game Friday night. The Wolves held the Elks to 122 yards and seven points in the second half as Timberview topped Burleson, 46-27, at Burleson ISD Stadium.

In a game that didn’t see a punt, Timberview’s defense halted four of the Elks’ final five possessions on fourth down to stay tied for first place in the district and on top of its zone.

The district went to two four-team zones to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Timberview will play one more zone game, at Joshua Oct. 30 before a zone-seeding game. Timberview is now 2-0 in district and 4-0 overall. The Wolves are 4-0 for the first time since 2013 when they started 5-0.

Burleson drops to 1-1 in district and 3-2 overall.

Leading 27-20, the Wolves stopped Burleson on fourth-and-goal from the Timberview 16 on the final play of the first half. Burleson took the second-half kickoff and moved the ball to the Wolves 35 before a sack on fourth down ended the drive.

It took Timberview four plays to extend its lead to 34-20 when Simeon Evans hit Bearin Loftis for a 50-yard score. Evans set up the score with 15-yard toss to Brandon Peteet that converted a third-and-11.

Burleson quarterback Jalen Kitna, a 3-star Florida commit, countered with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Aswan Bonner that sliced the Wolves lead to 34-27. Kitna had a nice night throwing for 267 yards and three scores. The Elks’ top receiver was Colin Maher, who pulled in seven passes for 143 and scores of 88 and 23 yards.

Burleson running back Jarrett Austin, who scored on a 52-yard run, finished with 163 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

The Wolves scored on their next two possessions to put the game away.

First, Evans hit Jarvis Reed for a 22-yard score that pushed the Wolves lead to 40-27 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. After Timberview’s defense halted Burleson on fourth down at the Elks’ 45, Timberview turned the stand into a 46-27 lead when Deuce Jones found the end zone on a 2-yard run with 4:23 to play.

Evans threw for three scores and ran for a pair in the win. The senior carried 14 times for 74 yards and completed 13 of 18 passes for 248 yards. Loftis led the Wolves in receiving with three catches for 94 yards and a score.

Jones ran for 72 yards and a score on 20 carries.