Fast start, DB’s 3 interceptions sends Midlothian past Birdville in district opener

Midlothian rode the wave of a huge goal-line stand early in the game and four second-quarter turnovers by Birdville as the Panthers thrashed the Hawks, 49-14, in the District 4-5A Division 1 opener for both schools on Thursday night at Midlothian ISD Stadium.

Midlothian (3-0 overall, 1-0 in district) took the opening kick and drove 75 yards in four plays. De’ago Benson’s 50-yard run set up an 18-yard scoring run by Darren Greeson to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 10:29 left in the first quarter.

Birdville (1-1, 0-1) answered quickly when sophomore running back Gracien Anto raced 76 yards to the Midlothian 2 on the Hawks’ first play from scrimmage. A horse collar penalty put the ball at the 1, but the Hawks tried the line three times without scoring.

The Hawks ran a student-body right on fourth down, but Midlothian defensive lineman Kaleb Tompkins muscled through and dropped the Birdville quarterback for a loss.

Birdville’s Connor Welsh, left is unable to catch Midlothian’s Riley Angel as he takes his second of three interceptions up the field in the second quarter of their Division 1 District 4- 5A football game Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The Hawks reached the Midlothian 5 on their next series after forcing a Panthers’ punt. This time Birdville set up for a 22-yard field goal, but Midlothian defensive back Riley Angel darted through to block the attempt.

It was just the beginning of a stellar night for Angel, who picked off three Birdville passes in a six-minute span late in the second quarter.

The Panthers scored touchdowns on four of their next five series. Benson made it 21-0 at the 9:48 mark of the second quarter when he raced 79 yards for a TD on the first play following a Birdville punt.

Benson carried only four times, but picked up 163 yards to lead Midlothian and 12 different players had rushing attempts for the Panthers, who picked up 495 yards on the ground on 52 totes.

Angel’s second interception, at the Birdville 40, set up a 12-yard scoring run by Dillon Lampkins that gave Midlothian a 28-0 lead with 4:38 left in the half.

Two plays later, a Birdville fumble was recovered by Midlothian’s Jacob Lindley at the Hawks’ 27. Two snaps after that, quarterback Nicholas De Los Santos hit David Smith with a 15-yard scoring pass and the Panthers led 35-0 with 3:23 left before intermission.

Midlothian’s Ethan Hill, left takes the ball five yards through Birdville’s Jordan Jackson for the touchdown to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter of their Division 1 District 4-5A football game Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Birdville was on the move on its next possession, driving from its own 32 to the Midlothian 8 highlighted by a 28-yard catch by R.J. Davis from quarterback Aiden Dollar. But Angel killed that drive as well when he picked off a pass two yards deep in the end zone returning it to the Midlothian 40 where the Panthers ran out the half.

Dollar was “banged up” according to Birdville coach Lon Holbrook and didn’t return in the second half, but the Hawks had little success finding any offensive rhythm after the half even with Anto rushing for 211 yards on 20 carries.

Birdville punted twice and loss the ball on downs to start the second half and even when the Midlothian subs came in on offense the Birdville defense had trouble stopping them.

Seven different players scored the seven Midlothian touchdowns.

Running backs Branton Huffman and Vincent Rabozzi capped long, second-half drives for Midlothian with a 1-yard and 18-yard scoring runs, respectively.

Birdville scored twice late against Panthers’ reserves on an 18-yard TD run by quarterback Bryson Lightfoot and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lightfoot to Davis.