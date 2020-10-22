Eaton dominates on offense, special teams to beat Fossil Ridge in district opener

Eaton could do no wrong Thursday night in a District 4-6A opener, defeating Fossil Ridge 59-28 at Keller ISD Stadium. It’s the most points scored in program history. The Eagles scored 58 twice during the 2017 season.

The Eagles scored five times in as many possessions in the first half and added two TDs on special teams to take a 45-12 lead into intermission.

Eaton (3-2, 1-0 in 4-6A) took the opening drive 84 yards in just over two minutes. Quarterback Braden St. Ama hit Jahbez Hawkins for 22 yards and Hawkins scored on the next play from the 8.

Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) tries to break free from Keller Fossil Ridge defensive back Kayvon Evans (10) during the first half of a high school football, October 22, 2020 played a Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Fossil Ridge (1-2, 0-1) answered the bell on the ensuing drive when the Panthers drove 75 yards on 10 plays. Stephen Nnadozie picked up 44 yards on a third-and-1 and Frank Andrews capped off the drive with a score from the 2.

But the conversion was no good and Eaton led 7-6 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

I am impressed with @AmaBraden he is a linebacker at QB.. will dish out a hit...33 yard keeper to the 1 and Hawkins scores on next play @EatonEagleFB 28 Ridge 6 second quarter. #txhsfb @NISDAthletics @FridayNghtGlory @malloryhartley @CoachRegalado @ProfessorDiggs pic.twitter.com/mdlhxQNp2s — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 23, 2020

It took the Eagles 90 seconds to score another TD, a 41-yard pass from St. Ama to Kenneth Greene. Then their first special teams’ score came early in the second quarter when Ridge couldn’t get the punt off.

Brock Hayward picked up the loose ball and scored from 19 yards out for a 21-6 lead.

After a short Ridge punt, Eaton scored in three plays, capped off by Hawkins’ 1-yard run that extended Eaton’s lead to 28-6 with 8:53 left in the first half. St. Ama’s 12-yard TD pass to Laithe Shelley made it 35-6 at the five-minute mark.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Eaton receiver Kenneth Greene (L) celebrates with Max Sio-Johnson (10) after Greene’s touchdown reception against Keller Fossil Ridge during the first half of a high school football, October 22, 2020 played a Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Eaton forced Ridge to a fourth straight punt and Jalen Thompson returned it 41 yards for six and a 42-6 lead. Colby Sessums hit a 33-yard field goal to conclude the Eagles’ first-half scoring.

Andrews scored on a 1-yard TD for the Panthers just before Sessums’ field goal.

St. Ama scored on a 17-yard TD run and Hawkins added his third rushing score, from the 7, to push Eaton’s lead to 59-20 with 2:25 left in the third quarter. Ridge scored two minutes prior on a 42-yard pass from Nnadozie to Daniel Cobbs.

Eaton linebacker Brock Hayward (55) goes 19 yards for a touchdown after a muff punt by Keller Fossil Ridge during the first half of a high school football, October 22, 2020 played a Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Eaton scored six TDs and a field goal on its first eight drives of the game before the starters called it a night.

St. Ama accounted for 274 yards and three TDs. He rushed seven times for a team-high 98 yards and completed 9 of 12 passes for 176 yards. He connected with six different receivers.

Hawkins added 84 yards on 14 carries. The Eagles play Byron Nelson Oct. 30 at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Nnadozie, who added a 2-yard TD run in the fourth, led the Panthers with 151 yards on 20 carries. Andrews added 74 yards on 25 attempts. Ridge plays Timber Creek Oct. 30.