High School Football
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 8
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.
DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. GP North Shore 3-0
2. Duncanville 1-1
3. Katy 3-0
4. Austin Westlake 3-0
5. Allen 2-0
6. DeSoto 1-0
7. Austin Lake Travis 2-0
8. Spring Westfield 2-0
9. Cy-Fair 3-0
10. Denton Guyer 2-1
11. Cedar Hill 1-0
12. Rockwall 3-0
13. Southlake Carroll 1-1
14. Cypress Bridgeland 3-0
15. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2
16. Humble Atascocita 0-1
17. Katy Tompkins 3-0
18. Midland Lee 3-0
19. Prosper 2-0
20. Pearland 3-0
21. SA Brandeis 2-0
22. Flower Mound Marcus 3-0
23. Katy Taylor 3-0
24. Arlington 2-1
25. Arlington Martin 2-1
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan 2-1
2. Highland Park 1-0
3. Lancaster 1-0
4. Richmond Foster 1-0
5. Manvel 2-0
6. Cedar Park 3-0
7. Longview 2-1
8. Lubbock Coronado 3-0
9. Frisco Lone Star 1-2
10. CC Veterans Memorial 3-0
Class 5A Division 2
1. Ennis 2-0
2. Aledo 2-0
3. CS A&M Consolidated 3-0
4. WF Rider 3-0
5. Fort Bend Marshall 2-0
6. Frisco 3-0
7. Mansfield Timberview 2-0
8. Texarkana Texas 3-0
9. Lubbock-Cooper 2-1
10. Liberty Hill 3-0
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle 6-0
2. Lampasas 4-0
3. Waco La Vega 6-1
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 5-1
5. CC Calallen 4-2
6. Canyon 6-0
7. Melissa 5-1
8. Springtown 6-1
9. El Campo 4-1
10. Paris 4-3
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 4-0
2. West Orange-Stark 4-0
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4-2
4. Jasper 6-0
5. Bellville 5-0
6. China Spring 6-0
7. Gilmer 5-1
8. Iowa Park 5-1
9. Wimberley 6-1
10. Salado 6-1
Class 3A Division 1
1. Brock 6-0
2. Grandview 6-0
3. Pottsboro 5-1
4. Malakoff 4-2
5. Shallowater 5-0
6. Yoakum 5-0
7. Mount Vernon 6-0
8. Llano 6-0
9. Wall 4-2
10. Tuscola Jim Ned 4-1
Class 3A Division 2
1. Canadian 5-1
2. Gunter 6-1
3. Daingerfield 5-1
4. Poth 6-0
5. East Bernard 5-1
6. Spearman 5-1
7. Franklin 4-2
8. Lexington 4-1
9. Idalou 4-0
10. Childress 5-1
Class 2A Division 1
1. Shiner 6-0
2. Refugio 6-0
3. Post 6-0
4. Lindsay 7-0
5. Joaquin 6-0
6. San Saba 4-1
7. Crawford 6-0
8. Timpson 7-0
9. San Augustine 3-2
10. Cisco 3-3
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 6-0
2. Hamlin 6-0
3. Wellington 6-0
4. Windthorst 5-1
5. Wink 7-0
6. Wheeler 5-1
7. Albany 5-1
8. Christoval 5-1
9. Falls City 4-2
10. Vega 5-2
Six-Man Division 1
1. Westbrook 7-0
2. Sterling City 7-0
3. Borden County 3-2
4. Rankin 5-1
5. May 6-1
6. Happy 5-1
7. Union Hill 6-0
8. Leakey 5-1
9. Knox City 3-2
10. Valley 5-0
Six-Man Division 2
1. Balmorhea 4-1
2. Richland Springs 5-0
3. Motley County 5-1
4. Calvert 3-2
5. Jayton 5-1
6. Groom 5-1
7. Klondike 6-0
8. Anton 7-0
9. Strawn 5-2
10. Follett 7-0
Private Schools
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 3-0
2. Nolan Catholic 2-0
3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 5-2
4. Plano John Paul II 1-1
5. Cornerstone Christian 5-1
