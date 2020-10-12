Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
High School Football

Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 8

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. GP North Shore 3-0

2. Duncanville 1-1

3. Katy 3-0

4. Austin Westlake 3-0

5. Allen 2-0

6. DeSoto 1-0

7. Austin Lake Travis 2-0

8. Spring Westfield 2-0

9. Cy-Fair 3-0

10. Denton Guyer 2-1

11. Cedar Hill 1-0

12. Rockwall 3-0

13. Southlake Carroll 1-1

14. Cypress Bridgeland 3-0

15. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2

16. Humble Atascocita 0-1

17. Katy Tompkins 3-0

18. Midland Lee 3-0

19. Prosper 2-0

20. Pearland 3-0

21. SA Brandeis 2-0

22. Flower Mound Marcus 3-0

23. Katy Taylor 3-0

24. Arlington 2-1

25. Arlington Martin 2-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 2-1

2. Highland Park 1-0

3. Lancaster 1-0

4. Richmond Foster 1-0

5. Manvel 2-0

6. Cedar Park 3-0

7. Longview 2-1

8. Lubbock Coronado 3-0

9. Frisco Lone Star 1-2

10. CC Veterans Memorial 3-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 2-0

2. Aledo 2-0

3. CS A&M Consolidated 3-0

4. WF Rider 3-0

5. Fort Bend Marshall 2-0

6. Frisco 3-0

7. Mansfield Timberview 2-0

8. Texarkana Texas 3-0

9. Lubbock-Cooper 2-1

10. Liberty Hill 3-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 6-0

2. Lampasas 4-0

3. Waco La Vega 6-1

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 5-1

5. CC Calallen 4-2

6. Canyon 6-0

7. Melissa 5-1

8. Springtown 6-1

9. El Campo 4-1

10. Paris 4-3

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 4-0

2. West Orange-Stark 4-0

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4-2

4. Jasper 6-0

5. Bellville 5-0

6. China Spring 6-0

7. Gilmer 5-1

8. Iowa Park 5-1

9. Wimberley 6-1

10. Salado 6-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Brock 6-0

2. Grandview 6-0

3. Pottsboro 5-1

4. Malakoff 4-2

5. Shallowater 5-0

6. Yoakum 5-0

7. Mount Vernon 6-0

8. Llano 6-0

9. Wall 4-2

10. Tuscola Jim Ned 4-1

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 5-1

2. Gunter 6-1

3. Daingerfield 5-1

4. Poth 6-0

5. East Bernard 5-1

6. Spearman 5-1

7. Franklin 4-2

8. Lexington 4-1

9. Idalou 4-0

10. Childress 5-1

Class 2A Division 1

1. Shiner 6-0

2. Refugio 6-0

3. Post 6-0

4. Lindsay 7-0

5. Joaquin 6-0

6. San Saba 4-1

7. Crawford 6-0

8. Timpson 7-0

9. San Augustine 3-2

10. Cisco 3-3

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 6-0

2. Hamlin 6-0

3. Wellington 6-0

4. Windthorst 5-1

5. Wink 7-0

6. Wheeler 5-1

7. Albany 5-1

8. Christoval 5-1

9. Falls City 4-2

10. Vega 5-2

Six-Man Division 1

1. Westbrook 7-0

2. Sterling City 7-0

3. Borden County 3-2

4. Rankin 5-1

5. May 6-1

6. Happy 5-1

7. Union Hill 6-0

8. Leakey 5-1

9. Knox City 3-2

10. Valley 5-0

Six-Man Division 2

1. Balmorhea 4-1

2. Richland Springs 5-0

3. Motley County 5-1

4. Calvert 3-2

5. Jayton 5-1

6. Groom 5-1

7. Klondike 6-0

8. Anton 7-0

9. Strawn 5-2

10. Follett 7-0

Private Schools

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 3-0

2. Nolan Catholic 2-0

3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 5-2

4. Plano John Paul II 1-1

5. Cornerstone Christian 5-1

