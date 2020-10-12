Carroll-Guyer football game set for ESPN2 canceled due to positive COVID-19 case

The Southlake Carroll-Denton Guyer high school football game, which was scheduled for Friday on ESPN2, is canceled after Carroll reported a positive COVID-19 case on Monday. At least 25 football games in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been canceled this season, including nine last week. Arlington Lamar and Prosper is also canceled this week.

“The Carroll ISD athletic department is disappointed to announce that the varsity football game against Denton Guyer on Friday, October 16 at Dragon Stadium has been canceled for health and safety reasons,” the school district said in press release.

According to CISD, a Carroll student-athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present at an athletic event on Thursday, Oct. 8. Carroll was on the road Thursday playing against Rockwall. The Dragons lost, 44-42.

The varsity game with Guyer will not be made up and ruled a no-contest. Tickets will be refunded. Thursday’s freshman and junior varsity football games against Guyer will be played as scheduled.

“Very sad and disappointed for our student athletes, also for [Guyer] coach [Rodney] Webb and his program,” Carroll coach Riley Dodge said on Twitter. “At the end of the day it’s always about the safety and well-being of our student athletes. Little adversity never hurt anyone.”

The game would’ve featured two of the best quarterbacks in the country in 5-star junior Quinn Ewers (Carroll, Texas commit) and 4-star senior Eli Stowers (Guyer, Texas A&M commit). The two teams were in the same district the past two seasons with Carroll winning both meetings, 46-34 and 33-29.

Guyer (2-1) is looking for a game Friday, at home or away, according to Webb. The Wildcats beat Hebron, 56-33 in Week 1, and Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20 last week. They lost to Denton Ryan, 23-20 in Week 2.

Carroll (1-1) defeated Rockwall-Heath, 72-57 in Week 1 while amassing over 600 yards of offense.