TXA 21 high school football games of the week will be in Frisco for regional round

If you can’t make it out to Frisco on Saturday for the regional round, you’re in luck.

TXA 21 will broadcast two high school football playoff games live from the Ford Center, starting with Birdville and Colleyville Heritage at 11 a.m. followed by Denton Guyer and Arlington at 2:30 p.m.

Birdville and Heritage meet up for the second time this season in the 5A Division 1 regional round. The Hawks beat the Panthers 32-31 in a district matchup in Week 10.

Guyer and Arlington meet up in the 6A D2 regional round. Guyer is coming off an epic comeback over Cedar Hill 50-41 while Arlington advanced past El Paso Americas 34-14.

