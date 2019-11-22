Ewers tosses five TDs as Southlake Carroll rolls past DeSoto and into regional round

The Southlake Carroll Dragons take the field for the start of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers tossed five touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Dragons dismantled DeSoto 37-15 in a Class 6A Division I area-round game Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Carroll (12-0), ranked No. 6 in the state in the final Dave Campbell’s Class 6A state poll, will play the winner of the Midland Lee-Arlington Lamar game in the regional round. Lee (10-1) and Lamar (10-1) meet at Cravens Field at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Carroll defense was solid early holding DeSoto (9-3) to three punts and holding the Eagles on downs on the first four drives.

The offense, meanwhile, was building a 17-0 lead.

The Dragons took the opening kickoff and moved the ball from their own 26 to the Eagles’ 4. The march was highlighted by incredible catches by Wills Meyer (24 yards) on a third-and-eight and R.J. Mickens (38 yards) down to the four.

The drive stalled and Carroll took a 3-0 lead on a 21-yard Joe McFadden field goal.

DeSoto wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) grabs a touchdown catch defended by Southlake defensive back James Miscoll (20) in the first half of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Ewers threw for 365 yards completing 18-of-28 passes and added to the lead just before the end of the first quarter. Wills Meyer was wide open over the middle and Ewers hit him in stride for a 76-yard score.

Meyer led the Dragons with 138 receiving yards on five catches.

Ewers, a sophomore, was presented with man-to-man coverage with no safety help in the middle of the field and took advantage.

“I like when they bring the heat,” said Ewers. “It tells us that they don’t think we can beat them in man coverage. It was a lot of fun.”

Brady Boyd hauled in the first of his two scores with 2:53 left in the half when Ewers found him from 30 yards out to give the Dragon a 17-0 lead.

DeSoto finally found some rhythm on offense when quarterback Samari Collier scrambled for 39 yards down to the Carroll 10. Collier then found Kansas commit Lawrence Arnold in the back corner of the end zone for a TD that cut the lead to 17-7 with 1:33 left in the half.

Carroll looked to add to its lead with seconds left before intermission, but a 46-yard field goal attempt by McFadden was blocked by Devyn Bobby of DeSoto.

It was all Carroll after the half as the Dragons scored on all three of their second half possessions.

Two of the scores were set up by interceptions by Carroll’s Brandon Howell and Dylan Thomas, both in the end zone to kill DeSoto drives.

Ewers and Mickens, a Clemson commit, connected for a 10-yard score. Blake Smith, who’s headed to Texas A&M, grabbed a 14-yard TD throw and Boyd capped the scoring with a 4-yard scoring reception with 3:25 left.

“I just act like it’s recess out there,” said Ewers. “That’s what Coach Dodge always tells us that we practice like recess and we just have a lot of fun with what we do.”

The Boyd touchdown culminated a 14-play, 95-yard drive where the Dragons took over seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.

DeSoto, who had lost two games previously by one point each, scored late on an 11-yard run by Joshua Jackson against Carroll reserves.

“It was just a relentless effort on defense by all eleven guys,” said Carroll coach Riley Dodge, whose team allowed 327 total yards with 74 on the final drive. “Statiscally they’re the most explosive and by yardage the best in the area. We knew it was going to be a challenge for our secondary, but I think we had a good night.”

It was the fourth straight season the Dragons and Eagles had met in the second round of the playoffs. DeSoto won in 2016 on its way to the state title while Carroll has now won three straight (33-15 in 2017, 41-20 in 2018).