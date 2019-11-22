Top-ranked Argyle taken to the limit by Stephenville in Class 4A area-round shootout

Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom throws for a touchdown to take a 28-14 lead over Stephenville in the second quarter of an area-round playoff game on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Stephenville went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Argyle until late in the fourth quarter.

But in the end, quarterback Bo Hogeboom and receiver Cole Kirkpatrick helped the Eagles hold off the Yellow Jackets 63-49 in a Class 4A Division I area-round football game Thursday night at Newsom Stadium.

Argyle (12-0), the top-ranked team in the state in 4A DI in Dave Campbell’s final state rankings, advances to the regional round to face the winner between Alvarado (9-2) and Brownwood (10-1). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

Hogeboom, who has committed to the University of Houston to play baseball, threw for 452 yards and completed 26 of 38 passes with eight touchdowns.

“I just have to give it all to the linemen and receivers,” said Hogeboom. “When you’ve got guys like Cole (Kirkpatrick), Alex (Gonzales) and Cade Merka, you just throw it up. It makes my life a lot easier when I have a bunch of time in the pocket so props to them, they did a great job”

Kirkpatrick, who has pledged to Baylor to also play baseball, was on the receiving end of 11 of the passes for 289 yards and five scores.

Stephenville (6-5), the third-place team from District 5-4A DI, pulled to within 42-35 on a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Kade Renfro with 6:30 left in the third quarter and tied the game just over a minute later.

Linebacker Colton Accomazzo blocked an Argyle punt and returned it 21 yards for a TD to tie the score at 42.

It was the first of three Argyle turnovers, but Stephenville couldn’t capitalize on the momentum of the miscues.

Grayson Traweek had an interception for the Yellow Jackets on the Eagles’ next drive. And a fumble recovery by Stephenville defensive lineman Austin Stidham halted the ensuing drive.

But Argyle’s defense stepped up forcing Stephenville punts after each gaffe.

The teams traded scores after that before Hogeboom found Kirkpatrick for a 66-yard score with 5:03 left in the final frame.

Down 56-49, Stephenville tried to answer, but lost the ball on downs at its own 24-yard line with 4:13 remaining and only one timeout left.

Four plays later, Hogeboom and Kirkpatrick iced the game with a 25-yard TD on fourth down with 2:29 left.

Argyle defeated Stephenville in the season opener 42-14 on August 30.

“Everyone knows that the second time you play someone that it’s going to be a dog fight,” said Hogeboom. “The hardest thing in sports is to beat a good team twice. Props to them, they’re a good team.”

Renfro had a big night for Stephenville with 282 passing yards, completing 13 of 29. Renfro had TD passes of 35, 8, and 37 yards.

Gavin Rountree caught the 8-yarder, one of six receptions for 167 yards for Stephenville.

The game was a true shootout from the start and although Argyle never trailed, the Yellow Jackets were nipping at the Eagles’ heels the entire night.

The game was tied three times and Argyle never had more than a 14-point lead.

Lost in the 763 yards in the air were two strong performances on the ground.

Knox Scoggins of Argyle had 125 yards on 32 carries while Kason Philips of Stephenville led all rushers with 153 yards on 15 totes.

Argyle had 619 yards of total offense, the fourth time the Eagles have surpassed the 600-yard mark this season. Argyle has scored 62 or more points in seven games this year.

“We’ve improved and they’ve improved,” said Argyle coach Todd Rodgers on the 10 games since the two teams played on opening day. “Credit to them. They did a good job and are a well coached team.

“They’ve won a lot of state championships and are a proud town and they’re going to show up on a Friday night in the playoff season.”