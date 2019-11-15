Arlington Martin wallops San Angelo Central in bi-district playoff shutout

Martin players take the field before kickoff. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Special

The Arlington Martin offense will probably get most of the accolades after a 69-0 shellacking of San Angelo Central in the bi-district round of the 6A Division I playoffs Friday night at UTA’s Maverick Stadium. But the Warriors’ defense deserves just as much praise.

The Warrior defenders not only pitched a shutout of a Bobcat team that had been averaging 37 points per game this season, but they forced four first-half turnovers with their aggressive, swarming style. The pair of fumbles and two interceptions all led to Martin scores in the first half, as the Warriors built a quick, insurmountable 41-0 halftime lead.

Martin advances to the area round of the 6A Division I tournament, where it will meet Odessa Permain, a 48-13 winner over El Paso Franklin, Friday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It is only the third time in the past 10 years that Central (7-5) has not advanced past the bi-district round.

The Warriors were held to a three-and-out on their opening possession, then had to settle for a 37-yard Nick Rodriguez field goal the next time they had the ball. But that was the last time the Bobcats were in the game.

Mikael Caradine intercepted a Malachi Brown pass moments later, racing in to the end zone from 35 yards out. The Bobcats then fumbled on their following possession, and Martin cashed in with a 46-yard run from quarterback Zach Mundell. Another fumble led to Rodriguez’s second field goal of the night, and it was 20-0 with 10 minutes still to play in the first half.

Martin followed with a nine-play, 51-yard scoring drive, then got a 75-yard punt return from Jonathan Carter and another TD just before the half to make it 41-0.

The Warriors’ dominance showed on their opening possession of the third quarter, when they had three scoring plays — of 73, 59 and 40 yards, respectively — called back on penalties before Mundell escaped flag-free on a 30-yard touchdown run. Even the second string cashed in during the fourth quarter with a pair of scoring drives and two scores from freshman Zaire Barrow.

In three quarters, Mundell accounted for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and hit 9 of 15 passes for 117 more yards and another score. Jonathan Carter caught a touchdown pass and added the 75-yard punt return. Rodriguez finished the night with a pair of field goals and was perfect on nine extra points.