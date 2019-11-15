High School Football
Arlington Martin wallops San Angelo Central in bi-district playoff shutout
The Arlington Martin offense will probably get most of the accolades after a 69-0 shellacking of San Angelo Central in the bi-district round of the 6A Division I playoffs Friday night at UTA’s Maverick Stadium. But the Warriors’ defense deserves just as much praise.
The Warrior defenders not only pitched a shutout of a Bobcat team that had been averaging 37 points per game this season, but they forced four first-half turnovers with their aggressive, swarming style. The pair of fumbles and two interceptions all led to Martin scores in the first half, as the Warriors built a quick, insurmountable 41-0 halftime lead.
Martin advances to the area round of the 6A Division I tournament, where it will meet Odessa Permain, a 48-13 winner over El Paso Franklin, Friday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It is only the third time in the past 10 years that Central (7-5) has not advanced past the bi-district round.
The Warriors were held to a three-and-out on their opening possession, then had to settle for a 37-yard Nick Rodriguez field goal the next time they had the ball. But that was the last time the Bobcats were in the game.
Mikael Caradine intercepted a Malachi Brown pass moments later, racing in to the end zone from 35 yards out. The Bobcats then fumbled on their following possession, and Martin cashed in with a 46-yard run from quarterback Zach Mundell. Another fumble led to Rodriguez’s second field goal of the night, and it was 20-0 with 10 minutes still to play in the first half.
Martin followed with a nine-play, 51-yard scoring drive, then got a 75-yard punt return from Jonathan Carter and another TD just before the half to make it 41-0.
The Warriors’ dominance showed on their opening possession of the third quarter, when they had three scoring plays — of 73, 59 and 40 yards, respectively — called back on penalties before Mundell escaped flag-free on a 30-yard touchdown run. Even the second string cashed in during the fourth quarter with a pair of scoring drives and two scores from freshman Zaire Barrow.
In three quarters, Mundell accounted for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and hit 9 of 15 passes for 117 more yards and another score. Jonathan Carter caught a touchdown pass and added the 75-yard punt return. Rodriguez finished the night with a pair of field goals and was perfect on nine extra points.
