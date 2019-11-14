High School Football
Walker’s career-night sends Birdville past resurgent Saginaw in bi-district playoffs
Survive and advance.
That’s the name of the game now as the Texas high school football playoffs started on Thursday night.
And thanks to Demarye Walker’s career-night, Birdville takes another step forward.
Walker rushed 34 times for 255 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Hawks eliminated a resurgent Saginaw team, 34-27 in a Class 5A Division 1 bi-district game at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.
“The first one always seems really difficult because there’s not a kid that’s ready for the football season to end especially those seniors,” Birdville coach Lon Holbrook said. “Feels great, every win is a great win and we’re playing next week.”
The Hawks (8-3) will await Saturday’s winner between El Paso Eastlake and Lubbock Monterey in the area round.
“It’s week by week. We’re 1-0 right now,” said Walker, whose previous best was 196 yards.
