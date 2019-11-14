Walker’s career-night sends Birdville past resurgent Saginaw in bi-district playoffs

Birdville running back Demarye Walker (42) scores a fourth quarter touchdown to clinch the game for the Hawks. The Saginaw Rough Riders played the Birdville Hawks at Birdville FAAC stadium in North Richland Hills Thursday, November 14, 2019. Special

Survive and advance.

That’s the name of the game now as the Texas high school football playoffs started on Thursday night.

And thanks to Demarye Walker’s career-night, Birdville takes another step forward.

Walker rushed 34 times for 255 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Hawks eliminated a resurgent Saginaw team, 34-27 in a Class 5A Division 1 bi-district game at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.

“The first one always seems really difficult because there’s not a kid that’s ready for the football season to end especially those seniors,” Birdville coach Lon Holbrook said. “Feels great, every win is a great win and we’re playing next week.”

The Hawks (8-3) will await Saturday’s winner between El Paso Eastlake and Lubbock Monterey in the area round.

“It’s week by week. We’re 1-0 right now,” said Walker, whose previous best was 196 yards.