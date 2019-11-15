Bowie rallies to victory over Weatherford behind quarterback’s big second quarter

Bowie players take the field before a game earlier this season. The Volunteers defeated Weatherford 42-36 Friday, Nov. 15 night in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff. Special to the Star-Telegram

Down 17-7 after the first quarter, Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder decided to take things into his own hands and rushed for three touchdowns in the second quarter as the Volunteers held on to defeat Weatherford 42-36 Friday night in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff at Wilemon Stadium.

Bowie advances to face Amarillo Tascosa in the second round at a date and time to be determined.

Ponder, who rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, repeatedly made crucial first downs to keep the momentum in Bowie’s favor most of the second half.

Bowie prevailed despite a valiant effort by Weatherford dual-threat quarterback Ken Seals, who passed for 204 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 115 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Bowie’s Trint Scott recovered on onside kick with two minutes remaining to preserve the hard-fought victory.

Weatherford jumped in front with 17 points in the first quarter on a 33-yard field goal from Isaiah Gomez followed by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Dez Forrest and 15-yard TD run by Seals.

Bowie countered in the second quarter when Ponder scored on runs of 3, 61 and 3 yards to build the Volunteers’ halftime lead to 28-17.

Running back Marsaillus Sims opened the second-half scoring with a second-effort 5-yard run and then added a 1-yard run.

Bowie running back D’Aunte Prevost picked up 131 yards rushing on 22 carries, and the Volunteers defense got key sacks from edge rusher DeArman Drew.