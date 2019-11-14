Frisco Independence finishes strong to eliminate Mansfield Timberview in bi-district game

Frisco Independence celebrates with thier bi-district trophy after beating Mansfield Timberview 43-28 at Frisco Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2019.

The Mansfield Timberview Wolves, who were averaging over 42 points per game, found offense hard to come by Thursday night, falling 43-28 in the bi-district round of the 5A Division I playoffs to Frisco Independence at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolves (6-5) struggled to just 111 total yards against a stout Independence defense, 105 of those coming in the second half when they almost made a game of it.

A 9-play, 59-yard scoring drive on their opening possession of the third quarter pulled the Wolves to within one at 22-21, but the Knights answered with two quick scoring drives to close out the quarter and never looked back.

Meanwhile, the Knights’ highly-touted quarterback Braylon Braxton was a one-man wrecking crew, accounting for 355 total yards (184 rushing, 171 passing) and scored twice with his legs and once through the air.

Braxton connected with seven different receivers and consistently was able to pull the ball down and scamper for positive yardage when no one was open.

Timberview’s Stacy Sneed, a Colorado commit, tried to counter, rushing 21 times for 43 yards and two scores, but could only manage 74 yards through the air.

The Wolves saw what kind of night it might be on their first possession of the game when a snap on a punt attempt went out the back of the end zone for a safety.

Independence (9-2) then took the ball and marched down for a 34-yard field goal and 68-yard run from Dwayne Orr before Timberview could get on the board.

A 3-yard Sneed run cut the lead to 12-7, but the Knights answered with another field goal and a Braxton run down the sidelines for a 63-yard score.

Timberview had hope when Najee Ellis took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to trim the lead down to 22-14. Then Montaye Dawson ran up the middle from 11 yards out to start the third period and make it a 22-21 game.

Independence (9-2), which matched a record for most wins in a season, advances to the area round to meet the winner of Friday’s Lufkin-Texarkana matchup.

Timberview, which has been to the postseason six of the last seven years, begins regrouping for next year.