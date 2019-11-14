Fort Worth Dunbar football falls to Stephenville in bi-district playoff game

Dunbar’s Savyon Barrett races through the Benbrook line in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special to the Star-Telegram

Paced by the play of Kason Phillips and Kade Renfro, Stephenville swarmed over Fort Worth Dunbar 56-14 in a Class 4A Division I bi-district playoff game Thursday night at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Phillips ran for a pair of scores and also hauled in a touchdown pass, while Renfro threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score. Phillips carried 10 times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards. Renfro completed 17 of 23 passes for 236 yards.

The pair played on Stephenville’s first possession of the second half, which ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Renfro, then were replaced by reserves.

The Yellowjackets tallied 416 yards of offense Thursday night. Stephenville rushed for 180 and finished with 236 yards passing.

Stephenville (5-5) will next face Argyle (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom Stadium. The Eagles topped Dallas Carter 56-23 on Thursday.

Dunbar (5-6) scored on fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 30 and 1 yards. Senior Aaron Cooper, who played quarterback and running back Thursday, carried 25 times for 145 yards. Dunbar finished with 196 yards of offense (169 rushing, 27 passing) on 49 plays.

Stephenville’s final points of the game came on field goals of 27 and 30 yards by Kason Poston.

The Yellowjackets scored on six of their seven possessions in the first half.

But while Stephenville’s offense was humming, Dunbar struggled to get things going. The Wildcats finished the half with 38 yards on 25 plays. They also accumulated 12 penalties for 90 yards in the first half.

In the first quarter, Renfro hit Phillips for a 12-yard score and a 7-0 lead. Then Quentin Walker scored on a 1-yard run to put Stephenville up 14-0.

Renfro found Trace Morrison open for a 15-yard score early in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. Morrison finished the game with six catches for 103 yards. Next, Phillips put the Yellowjackets up 27-0 with a seven-yard run.

Dunbar recovered a fumble at the Wildcats’ goal line to stop Stephenville’s next drive, but the Yellowjackets forced a safety on the next play.

Stephenville closed out the second-quarter scoring with a 5-yard run by Phillips and a 1-yard run by Cade Cowan.