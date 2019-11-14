High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games in the bi-district round
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Tepper 74-36
Hartigan 73-37
Stepp 73-37
Brooks 72-38
Powers 71-39
Diggs 71-39
Howell 70-40
Renner 68-42
Matthews 68-42
Gosset 66-44
Bi-District games
Trinity vs Lamar
Lake Highlands vs Summit
Jesuit vs Lakeview Centennial
Burleson Centennial vs Seagoville
Independence vs Timberview
Bishop Dunne vs Nolan
Crowley vs Coll Heritage
Azle vs Grapevine
Lancaster vs The Colony
Braswell vs Corsicana
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, The Colony, Braswell
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lamar, Lake Highlands, Jesuit, Centennial, Independence, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Independence, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell
