Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games in the bi-district round

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Tepper 74-36

Hartigan 73-37

Stepp 73-37

Brooks 72-38

Powers 71-39

Diggs 71-39

Howell 70-40

Renner 68-42

Matthews 68-42

Gosset 66-44

Bi-District games

Trinity vs Lamar

Lake Highlands vs Summit

Jesuit vs Lakeview Centennial

Burleson Centennial vs Seagoville

Independence vs Timberview

Bishop Dunne vs Nolan

Crowley vs Coll Heritage

Azle vs Grapevine

Lancaster vs The Colony

Braswell vs Corsicana

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, The Colony, Braswell

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Timberview, Nolan, Heritage, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lamar, Lake Highlands, Jesuit, Centennial, Independence, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Trinity, Summit, Jesuit, Centennial, Independence, Nolan, Crowley, Azle, Lancaster, Braswell