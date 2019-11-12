For 2nd straight season, Country Day overcomes slow start to season, wins SPC state title

The Fort Worth Country Day football team celebrates after winning a second consecutive Class 3A state championship in the Southwest Preparatory Conference. It was the Falcons’ third title in four years and fourth since 2010. Courtesy

What once looked like it would be a long season for the Fort Worth Country Day football team ended in short order as the Falcons disposed of The Woodlands John Cooper 41-0 to repeat as the Class 3A state champions in the Southwest Preparatory Conference.

The Falcons began the season 2-5 before reeling off four straight victories, rising above .500 for the first and only time after defeating the Dragons (8-3) on Nov. 9 at Butler Stadium in Houston.

“We faced many obstacles early in the season, most notably the several severe injuries that required us to change course several times in order to adapt and compete,” Falcons head coach Brian Farda said. “The kids responded well and never lost heart or lost sight of our season goals.”

It’s the second consecutive season in which the Falcons overcame a slow start to the season to emerge as state champions. They began the 2018 campaign 0-4 before winning seven in a row.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This was the school’s fourth state football championship.

Fort Worth Country Day beats The Woodlands John Cooper 55-41 to win the SPC 3A championship, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

However, unlike the last two, the first two in 2010 and 2016 featured a single loss in those two seasons combined.

In the state championship game, the Falcons dominated.

They outgained the Dragons 410-96, including 210-59 rushing and 200-36 passing. They also had 18 first downs compared to six for Cooper, and all of this despite the Falcons having the game’s only turnover.

Senior quarterback Stephen Murrin passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for a pair of scores. Junior running back Connor Brown rushed for 130 yards and a 48-yard TD run, and had a 46-yard TD.

Senior Sam Woodson ended his Country Day career with a 10-yard TD catch. Sophomore kicker Kurt Kimmel had a pair of field goals from 28 yards and a season-long 40.

It was Country Day’s second victory against Cooper this season as the Falcons also won 27-7 on Sept. 20 at home.

Farda credited the Falcons’ tough schedule for helping with their success down the stretch. Through their first seven games, the Falcons’ opponents had a combined record of 42-25.

“It was a major factor that contributed to our readiness and overall success in conference. Good competition will show you exactly where you are and what you need to work on in order to improve,” he said. “In addition to navigating the major injuries, the hard schedule readied us for later challenges and made us into ‘that team,’ the one no one wants to play late in the season.”

The Falcons will graduate 15 seniors, including Murrin (1,870 passing yards, 17 TD.; 8 TD rushing) and their defensive leader, linebacker Alex Orozco (97 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 4 fumble recoveries). However, their roster included 14 juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman.

Those returning juniors include the versatile Brown (team-best 963 rushing yards, 10 TD; 292 receiving yards, 5 TD) and leading receiver Ayris Gratts-Cole (25 catches, 440 yards, 5 TD). The sophomores include Kimmel (8-9 FG, 34-35 PAT).

Kimmel (45 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 interception) and Gratts-Cole (28 tackles), both defensive backs, will also be the top returning defenders.

“We are very proud of this senior class. They had an historic two-year run here at FWCD. Winning back-to-back championships doesn’t happen often,” Farda said. “Their legacy is solidified and has given all of the underclassmen something to work toward.”