Final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for 2019 season
Here is a look at the final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings this season:
1. Frisco Lone Star (10-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Frisco Heritage 77-7. Next game vs. Legacy.
2. Denton Ryan (10-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Birdville 49-14. Next game vs. Granbury.
3. Highland Park (9-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Timberview 43-21. Next game vs. Wakeland.
4. Aledo (9-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Arl. Seguin 56-13. Next game vs. Kimball.
5. Lancaster (8-2), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Wilson 38-3. Next game vs. The Colony.
6. Red Oak (9-1), Previous (6): The Hawks beat Seagoville 48-13. Next game vs. Everman.
7. Burleson Centennial (9-1), Previous (7): The Spartans beat Arl. Seguin 47-20 in Week 10. Next game vs. Seagoville.
8. Azle (9-1), Previous (8): The Hornets beat Saginaw 64-14 in Week 10. Next game vs. Grapevine.
9. Ennis (9-1), Previous (9): The Lions beat Greenville 32-25. Next game vs. Reedy.
10. Crowley (9-1), Previous (10): The Eagles beat Boswell 48-13. Next game vs. Colleyville Heritage.
