Final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for 2019 season

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 11 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings this season:

1. Frisco Lone Star (10-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Frisco Heritage 77-7. Next game vs. Legacy.

2. Denton Ryan (10-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Birdville 49-14. Next game vs. Granbury.

3. Highland Park (9-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Timberview 43-21. Next game vs. Wakeland.

4. Aledo (9-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Arl. Seguin 56-13. Next game vs. Kimball.

5. Lancaster (8-2), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Wilson 38-3. Next game vs. The Colony.

6. Red Oak (9-1), Previous (6): The Hawks beat Seagoville 48-13. Next game vs. Everman.

7. Burleson Centennial (9-1), Previous (7): The Spartans beat Arl. Seguin 47-20 in Week 10. Next game vs. Seagoville.

8. Azle (9-1), Previous (8): The Hornets beat Saginaw 64-14 in Week 10. Next game vs. Grapevine.

9. Ennis (9-1), Previous (9): The Lions beat Greenville 32-25. Next game vs. Reedy.

10. Crowley (9-1), Previous (10): The Eagles beat Boswell 48-13. Next game vs. Colleyville Heritage.