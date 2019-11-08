High School Football

Oklahoma commit DJ Graham named Built Ford Tough 6A player of the week for Week 10

Keller Central 4-star prospect DJ Graham was named this week’s Built Ford Tough 6A Player of the Week for his performance vs. Timber Creek.

In Week 10, Central shut down the Falcons, 21-0, to clinch a playoff berth out of District 5-6A.

Graham, who starts at WR and CB and committed to Oklahoma, picked off Timber Creek twice which included a 104-yard return for a touchdown.

He added a fumble recovery and return of 63 yards, seven tackles, a 20-yard punt return and two catches on offense. Along with Built Ford Tough POTW, Graham was voted Star-Telegram Week 10 Defensive POTW.

Central closes out the regular season vs. Keller on Friday night. The Chargers visit Marcus in the bi-district playoffs.

