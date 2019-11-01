High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Friday November 1st
Four-star Oklahoma commitment D.J. Graham scored twice on a returned fumble and an interception return as Central shuts out Timber Creek in District 5-6A play. Central’s win secures a playoff berth for the Chargers.KEEP READING
Comments