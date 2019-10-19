Plano John Paul II, Bishop Dunne nearly set national record as Cardinals do unthinkable

No district wins in the past 10 years, never beat Dallas Bishop Dunne and facing the defending TAPPS Division 1 state champs — that’s what Plano John Paul II was facing Friday night.

But JP2 and Bishop Dunne nearly set a national record with 11 — yes ELEVEN overtimes — and the Cardinals upset Bishop Dunne 39-37. They were one overtime off from the record.

It was the Cardinals’ first district win since 2009 and first win over Bishop Dunne in program history.

Here’s the game-clinching play:

JP2 improved to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in district. Bishop Dunne dropped to 4-4 and 0-2.

Bishop Dunne tied it on a field goal as time expired to send the game into OT at 24-24.

The Cards scored first, but the Falcons answered to make it 31-all. TAPPS has a new rule, where starting in the fifth OT, each possession is one play from the 3-yard line worth two points.