Power rushing attack, smothering defense lift Keller Central over Haslet Eaton

Central’s Davon Graham II (5) carries the ball down near the goal line, pushed out of bounds by Eaton’s Caden Gillespie (54). The Chargers scored shortly after the play, to tie the game at 7. The Eaton Eagles played the Central Chargers at Keller Stadium Friday, October 18, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Keller Central didn’t play a flashy game, but rode a rushing attack led by Andrew Paul’s 138 yards on 25 carries and a stifling defense as the Chargers grinded out a 17-14 win over Haslet Eaton on Friday night at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

Eaton took the early momentum on the game’s opening series, covering 69 yards in 12 plays. Charles Whitebear made a juggling catch in front of the back line of the end zone to pull in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Braden St. Ama.

Central (6-1, 3-1 District 5-6A) answered with its own long scoring drive, moving 69 yards in 11 plays. Keegan Burton finished the series with a 2-yard touchdown run one minute into the second quarter. The teams remained tied at 7-7 going into halftime.

The Chargers took their first lead of the night when Braden Roof connected on a 23-yard field goal with 2:34 to play in the third quarter.

On the following series, Keller Central’s Merric Taylor picked off a pass at the 50 and ran it back to the Eagles’ 5-yard line. Paul ran in for the touchdown on the next play to give Keller Central a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Eaton (4-3, 2-2) kept its hopes alive with a quick scoring drive. St. Ama ran for 34 yards on a quarterback scramble when he found an open sideline to put the Eagles on the Keller Central 14. Two plays later, St. Ama connected with Garrett Bond on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 17-14 with 3:34 left to play.

Keller Central recovered an onside kick and efficiently locked up the win. The Chargers handed off to Paul six times in seven plays to run out the clock.