Fort Worth Wyatt capitalizes on mistakes to shut out Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Wyatt runs out during its game against Bishop Lynch, Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. dlauber@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth Wyatt shut out Carter-Riverside 39-0 Thursday night at Scarborough-Handley Field in a penalty- and turnover-plagued game.

Damon Gentry rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chaparrals (2-5, 2-1 in District 4-5A Division 2) built a 27-0 halftime lead.

The Chaparrals started out slowly, scoring only a touchdown in the first quarter while Carter-Riverside (0-7, 0-4) had its best chance to score and make a game of it.

Wyatt took the opening kickoff and drove from its 40-yard line to the Eagles 16 in six plays only to fumble the ball away. The Eagles’ Coree Telford recovered.

The Eagles made a first down off a penalty, one of only three they had in the game, before punting away.

Again, opportunity knocked when the Chaparrals fumbled away for a second time on the return.

The Eagles took over at the Chaparrals 32-yard but were unable to take advantage after a fumble.

The Chaparrals capitalized, driving 28 yards in three plays with Gentry getting the final 6 yards for a 7-0 lead midway in the first quarter.

Both teams had trouble handling the ball with dropped exchanges from center to quarterback. Wyatt fumbled eight times, losing three. Carter-Riverside fumbled four times, also losing three.

There were also a lot of penalties. Wyatt committed 16 for 153 yards and Carter-Riverside had five for 43 yards.

Quarterback Quinten Hutchinson and running back Tamadre Ross also scored touchdowns for the Chaparrals before the half ended.

Bryson Coleman stepped in front of a pass thrown in the flats, intercepted it, and returned it 5 yards in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.