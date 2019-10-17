High School Football
Fort Worth Wyatt capitalizes on mistakes to shut out Carter-Riverside
Fort Worth Wyatt shut out Carter-Riverside 39-0 Thursday night at Scarborough-Handley Field in a penalty- and turnover-plagued game.
Damon Gentry rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chaparrals (2-5, 2-1 in District 4-5A Division 2) built a 27-0 halftime lead.
The Chaparrals started out slowly, scoring only a touchdown in the first quarter while Carter-Riverside (0-7, 0-4) had its best chance to score and make a game of it.
Wyatt took the opening kickoff and drove from its 40-yard line to the Eagles 16 in six plays only to fumble the ball away. The Eagles’ Coree Telford recovered.
The Eagles made a first down off a penalty, one of only three they had in the game, before punting away.
Again, opportunity knocked when the Chaparrals fumbled away for a second time on the return.
The Eagles took over at the Chaparrals 32-yard but were unable to take advantage after a fumble.
The Chaparrals capitalized, driving 28 yards in three plays with Gentry getting the final 6 yards for a 7-0 lead midway in the first quarter.
Both teams had trouble handling the ball with dropped exchanges from center to quarterback. Wyatt fumbled eight times, losing three. Carter-Riverside fumbled four times, also losing three.
There were also a lot of penalties. Wyatt committed 16 for 153 yards and Carter-Riverside had five for 43 yards.
Quarterback Quinten Hutchinson and running back Tamadre Ross also scored touchdowns for the Chaparrals before the half ended.
Bryson Coleman stepped in front of a pass thrown in the flats, intercepted it, and returned it 5 yards in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
