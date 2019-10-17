Even without star senior, Crowley clicks on offense in dismantling South Hills

Even though Crowley senior standout running back Dominique Johnson didn’t hit the field Thursday night, it didn’t seem to affect the Eagles’ offense against Fort Worth South Hills.

The Eagles racked up 425 yards of offense on the way to a 56-20 District 3-5A Division II victory over the Scorpions at Clark Stadium.

Johnson, a Missouri commit, suited out but stayed on the sideline.

Senior quarterback Kevin Miller and sophomore running back Daunte Blake picked up the slack left by Johnson’s absence.

Miller completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards and three scores. The senior hit Blake for a 13-yard score and also threw touchdown passes of 32 yards to Raylyn Govan and 10 yards to M.J. Tillman.

Blake made the most of his 13 carries as he rushed for 111 yards and two scores. Blake scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards.

The 56 points were the most for the Eagles since they defeated Joshua 57-3 in a district game on Oct. 14, 2016. Crowley (7-1, 5-1) hosts Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Oct. 25.

The loss left South Hills (1-6, 0-5) seeking its first district victory. The Scorpions play Oct. 25 at Saginaw Boswell.

Junior running back Ca’lub Holloway turned in a pair of great plays for South Hills. Holloway carried the ball twice Thursday and scored both times. In the second quarter, Holloway raced to the end zone on a 43-yard run and then in the fourth quarter, Holloway scored on a 33-yard run.

Other than that, the Scorpions had trouble against the Eagles’ defense. South Hills tallied 170 yards of offense on 44 plays for an average of 3.8 yards per play.

Crowley averaged 6.9 yards per play Thursday night. The Eagles ran for 204 yards on 33 plays and threw for 221 on 28 plays.

The Eagles got out to a fast start, scoring the first 21 points.

Blake opened the scoring on a 6-yard run. On Crowley’s next possession, Blake caught a 13-yard pass from Miller for a 14-0 lead. The score was set up following a blocked punt.

Alpha Tyler scored the Eagles’ next touchdown on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.

South Hills needed one play to slice the lead to 21-6 when Holloway scored on a 43-yard run.

Crowley countered with a 32-yard pass from Miller to Govan for a 28-6 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Scorpions cut the lead to 28-13 on a 3-yard run by John Vela.

Just like the first half, the Eagles scored 21 unanswered points to open the second half as Tillman hauled in a 10-yard pass from Miller for a score while Clatayvion Jackson and Blake each scored on 4-yard runs.