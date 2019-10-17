High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 50-20
Tepper 47-23
Stepp 47-23
Brooks 47-23
Powers 46-24
Diggs 45-25
Gosset 44-26
Renner 44-26
Matthews 44-26
Howell 42-28
Week 8 games
Timber Creek vs Byron Nelson
Flower Mound vs Hebron
Martin vs Arlington
Weatherford vs Trinity
Coppell vs Marcus
Lone Star vs The Colony
Celina vs Melissa
Springtown vs Decatur
Eaton vs Keller Central
Kimball vs Seagoville
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nelson, FM, Martin, Weatherford, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Eaton, Kimball
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Decatur, Central, Kimball
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Eaton, Kimball
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Central, Kimball
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nelson, FM, Arlington, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Decatur, Central, Kimball
Comments