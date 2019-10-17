Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 50-20

Tepper 47-23

Stepp 47-23

Brooks 47-23

Powers 46-24

Diggs 45-25

Gosset 44-26

Renner 44-26

Matthews 44-26

Howell 42-28

Week 8 games

Timber Creek vs Byron Nelson

Flower Mound vs Hebron

Martin vs Arlington

Weatherford vs Trinity

Coppell vs Marcus

Lone Star vs The Colony

Celina vs Melissa

Springtown vs Decatur

Eaton vs Keller Central

Kimball vs Seagoville

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nelson, FM, Martin, Weatherford, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Eaton, Kimball

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Decatur, Central, Kimball

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nelson, FM, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Eaton, Kimball

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Celina, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nelson, Hebron, Martin, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Springtown, Central, Kimball

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nelson, FM, Arlington, Trinity, Marcus, Lone Star, Melissa, Decatur, Central, Kimball