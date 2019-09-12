Carr led the charge for dominant Western Hills rushing attack in near 60-point win

Fort Worth Western Hills football comes onto the field for its first game of the 2018 season against Dallas Molina.
Fort Worth Western Hills got four rushing touchdowns, including two TDs and 100 total yards from KD Carr, to blow by Carrollton R.L. Turner, 58-0, on Thursday.
Carr got the scoring started with a 59-yard run before adding his second score, this one from 19-yards out, to give Western Hills (2-1) a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter saw much of the same, but this time with the help of Western Hills’ quarterback Isaiah Jones’ legs, as he added touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards, respectively, the latter sandwiched between a forced safety, and at the half, Western Hills led 30-0.
To start the third quarter, Erick Taylor got going with a 9-yard run that pushed the lead to 37-0.
The fourth quarter’s only score came from Jones’ third TD of the game, this time a 47-yard pass to Johnovan Polk.
