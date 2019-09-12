Big plays, passing game spark North Mesquite past Fort Worth Paschal

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

The bond was strong between North Mesquite quarterback Kamaury Thompson and receiver Torrin Smith on Thursday night.

Thompson and Smith hooked up for three touchdown passes as the Stallions downed Fort Worth Paschal 48-27 in a nondistrict football game at Farrington Field.

For the game, Thompson completed 12 of 16 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Smith nabbed six passes for 110 yards and scores of 29, 24 and 33 yards. Christian Perales hauled in the Stallions’ other touchdown pass from 34 yards out

Paschal quarterback Elliott Titus entered the game in the second quarter and guided the Panthers on four scoring drives. Titus ran for scores of 68 and 3 yards and also threw a touchdown pass of 33 yards to G.P. Massey.

Titus completed 3 of 6 passes for 110 yards and also carried eight times for 110 yards. Massey had four receptions for 117 yards and a score. Running back William Booker, who scored on an 8-yard run, rushed for 110 yards on 16 attempts.

Paschal (1-2) returns to action Sept. 27 when it opens District 4-6A play against Arlington Bowie at Farrington. North Mesquite (2-1) plays Sept. 20 at Haltom in a nondistrict game.

North Mesquite opened the game strong, storming to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Stallions scored on the third play from scrimmage when Tim Cobb scooped up a fumble at the Panthers’ 23 and returned it for the score and a 7-0 lead.

On North Mesquite’s second possession of the game, Thompson found Smith open for a 29-yard touchdown that put the Stallions up 14-0 with 4:54 to play in the first quarter.

The Stallions capped their 21-point outburst with a 4-yard run by DeQue Henderson in the second quarter. The score was set up by a 57-yard interception return by Samuel Inyang to the Panthers’ 8.

Paschal responded with a four-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by the 33-yard scoring strike from Titus to Massey that cut the lead to 21-7 with 6:33 to play in the first half.

North Mesquite went up 28-7 with 1:47 in the second quarter on a 34-yard scoring toss from Thompson to Perales. It was the second 34-yard reception by Perales on the drive.

In the second half, the teams traded touchdowns as Smith caught scoring tosses of 24 and 33 yards from Thompson for the Stallions and Joe Edwards scored from a yard out.

Paschal accounted for all of its second-half scores on the ground. Titus scored on runs of 68 and 3 yards and Booker found the end zone from 8 yards out.