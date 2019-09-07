Vela, Clayton lead the way for South Hills in impressive win over Wyatt

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Seems like playing before noon suits Fort Worth South Hills just fine.

The Scorpions, led by quarterback Josh Vela and running back Christopher Clayton, hammered away at Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Saturday for a 43-6 non-district win at Clark Stadium.

Vela ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Scorpions improved to 1-1. Vela completed 7 of 14 passes for 124 yards. Clayton carried 16 times for 233 yards and a score. He broke free for a 95 yards score in the third quarter but was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct at the Wyatt 1.

After the 15-yard penalty, South Hills scored on a 16-yard pass from Vela to Jayden Champion for a 43-0 lead. Champion caught four passes for a team-high 60 yards.

Wyatt’s Quinten Hutchinson played a major role in the Chaparrals not getting shutout. With 4:39 left to play, Hutchinson recovered a muffed punt at the Scorpions 40. Eight plays later, facing a four-and-goal at the South Hills 1, Hutchinson scored on a swing pass from Paris Handy with 1:24 remaining.

The Chaparrals struggled to move the ball all game against South Hills. The Scorpions, who recovered two of six fumbles, limited Wyatt to 78 yards on 40 plays.

Thanks to great defensive play and some Wyatt miscues, the Scorpions were blessed with great field position.

After a bad snap fourth down gave the Scorpions the ball at the Chaparrals 15, Wyatt needed five plays to score.

Just when it seemed South Hills might have to settle for a field goal attempt, a pass interference call moved the ball to the Wyatt 2. From there Vela scored from a yard out for a 7-0 lead with 6:48 to play in the first quarter.

A fumble on the ensuing kickoff set up South Hills at the Wyatt 32. Vela hit Jayden Champion for a 21-yard gain and two plays later, Vela scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 4:51 in the first quarter.

The Scorpions scored on their next possession when Chambers, capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive, with an eight-yard run to go up with 10:21 to play in the second quarter, 20-0.

Wyatt stopped South Hills’ next drive when Quinten Hutchinson recovered a fumble on the Chaparrals 10. But on the next play, a bad snap went out of the end zone for a safety.

South Hills finished off the first-half scoring with 5-yard run by Vela that put the Scorpions up 29-0 with 3:01 left before halftime.