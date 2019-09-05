Ferris defense dominates in holding Benbrook to 82 total yards in 36-0 victory

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Ferris displayed a stingy defense and solid offense Thursday night as the Yellowjackets defeated Benbrook 36-0 in a nondistrict game at Clark Stadium.

The Yellowjackets (1-1) held the Bobcats to 82 yards on 38 plays and also got a defensive score when Kody Connell intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a score that put Ferris up 24-0 with 6:54 to play in the third quarter.

Ferris had taken a 16-0 lead just 19 seconds earlier on a 4-yard run by Ivan Garcia. Garcia, who played only in the second half, was the Yellowjackets’ leading rusher with 11 carries for 75 yards.

Quarterback Nate Aguinaga capped the Ferris scoring in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard toss to Matthew Nunez. It was the duo’s second score of the game.

Aguinaga finished with 81 yards passing and two scores. Nunez nabbed three passes for 61 yards.

Benbrook (1-1), which turned the ball over three times, was led by quarterback William Green who threw for 53 yards. Noah Harris caught four passes for 40 yards, and Lavon Vessel was the Bobcats’ top ball-carrier with nine carries for 20 yards.

Ferris opened the scoring on the second play of the second quarter when Victor Pablo converted a 27-yard field with 11:50 to play in the first half. The Yellowjackets’ drive was helped by face mask and pass interference penalties.

Benbrook squandered a golden opportunity following a fumbled recovery by Jackson Littlepage at the Ferris 31 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats lost three yards on four plays and turned the ball over on downs.

The Yellowjackets took possession and marched 64 yards in nine plays for a touchdown that put them up 10-0 with 5:14 to play in the first half. Facing a third-and-7, Aguinaga hit Nunez down the far sideline for a 32-yard score.

Benbrook’s offense struggled in the first half, gaining 28 yards on 22 plays. The Bobcats were also penalized five times for 55 yards.

The Bobcats play at Krum on Sept. 13, while Ferris hosts Quinlan Ford the same day.